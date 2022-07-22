New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A man was seen cutting his hair in the middle of traffic on Los Angeles’ newly opened Sixth Street Bridge this week, which has become a hotspot for all manner of abuse, forcing it to be closed several times.

A video captured by a passing motorist on Wednesday shows a man sitting on a chair in the opposite lane of traffic while someone is cutting his hair. A third man appears behind them.

The Sixth Street Viaduct, connecting the Boyle Heights neighborhood to the downtown arts district, replaced an older version of the bridge, which was considered a landmark and can be seen in numerous films set in the city.

The original bridge was closed for demolition in 2016.

Since opening this month, the bridge has become a haven for illegal takeovers where cars stop traffic for donuts, drifting and other dangerous acts.

Videos posted on social media show people scaling the pool even for photos.

On Monday, the Los Angeles Police Department said the driver, who was doing donuts on the bridge, hit another vehicle before fleeing the scene. The driver eventually turned himself in to authorities.

Last week, the LAPD also told the public via social media that the bridge was closed “once again” due to street takeovers and cars parked on the side.