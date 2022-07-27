New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A man has been arrested and charged in connection with the death of his 5-year-old son, who was found unconscious in a Los Angeles bathroom Monday, police said.

Darwin Reyes, 32, was taken into custody by the Los Angeles Police Department’s Juvenile Division-Abused Child Section, the LAPD said. He is charged with voluntary cruelty to a child.

Officers responded to a call Monday afternoon about a 5-year-old boy found unconscious in a bathtub in East Hollywood.

“When officers arrived, they observed vomit and blood in the bedroom and bathroom of the residence,” the LAPD said.

Officers attempted first aid and paramedics were called. The boy later died at the hospital.

Reyes was booked into jail Monday night and is being held on $1 million bail.