A 15-year-old Los Angeles high school student died and another was hospitalized Tuesday night after taking an overdose of pills that investigators believe were laced with fentanyl.

Parents of two 15-year-old girls became concerned when their children did not return home from Helen Bernstein High School in Hollywood and were reported missing, Fox Los Angeles reported.

A stepfather started searching for his son and came to the school where he found a girl collapsed in the yard.

A girl told parents she had taken Percocet pills from nearby Lexington Park and that her friend was in the school restroom. LAPD officers responded to the school around 9 p.m., officials said.

When officers went to the bathroom, they found the female friend unresponsive. Paramedics responded and pronounced her dead.

The primary victim was taken to a hospital and is in stable condition.

That same night, LAPD investigators discovered two more people who overdosed on pills that could be linked to the same drug dealer. Both were taken to hospital.

According to the news outlet, one was a 17-year-old boy.

The Los Angeles Unified School District said Wednesday that six students have overdosed on drugs in the past few weeks.

Superintendent Alberto Carvalho promised to focus on catching the drug dealers responsible for Tuesday’s incidents.

“We’re going to put the full weight and muscle of this school system, the full weight of the law enforcement community in the city … to know who you are, to know who the people behind you are, and we’re going to bring justice to the victims. Parents,” he said at a news conference Wednesday. said

Authorities with the Drug Enforcement Administration are investigating the overdose, Carvalho said. Bernstein High School was open for classes Wednesday and grief counselors were present, the district said in a statement.

“As we work together with the LAPD to uncover the details of this tragic situation, our thoughts and prayers go out to the families and friends of both students,” the statement said.