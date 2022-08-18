New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A large flash mob in Los Angeles vandalized and looted a 7-Eleven after a street takeover at an intersection earlier this week, leaving the store in chaos, authorities said.

A large group entered the convenience store early Monday morning near Figueroa Street and El Segundo Boulevard. Surveillance video from the store shows the robbers exiting the store and grabbing various items, including drinks, cigarettes, lottery tickets and other items.

The suspects ransacked shelves and threw merchandise at a store employee, the Los Angeles Police Department said. Officials estimate that around 100 people were involved.

During the encounter, the store employee feared for his life, LAPD Det. Ryan Moreno told reporters Thursday. One of the suspects seen on the video was a man wearing a Colorado Rockies hat throwing food at a store employee, he said.

“There was no resistance. No fight,” he said.

He then left the shop and ran away before the police arrived.

Footage of the incident shows someone walking past the shop’s counter and throwing packs of cigarettes at the lawless crowd.

“We want to prevent this from becoming a new trend,” Moreno said.

Those involved are facing charges of vandalism, grand theft and looting. Before the store incident, the mob took over a nearby street and blocked traffic with their vehicles and “donuts,” police said.