Los Angeles Dodgers clinched playoff spot, premature celebration

PHOENIX (AP) – The Los Angeles Dodgers are definitely not in the playoffs.

Despite a postgame toast by manager Dave Roberts in the clubhouse on Sunday, the celebration was a little premature. The math doesn’t add up, the Dodgers are still small.

Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman and the Dodgers can become the first team in the majors to officially seal a postseason spot with a win Monday night in Arizona.

The Dodgers own the best record in baseball at 96-43. They have a 20-game lead over San Diego in the NL West and are two magic numbers away from capturing their ninth division title in 10 years.

Los Angeles has reached the postseason in 10 straight seasons.

The Dodgers looked to enter the playoffs with an 11-2 win in San Diego on Sunday. Roberts led a toast with sparkling wine, and players and staff were given caps with the postseason logo.

Instead, with the new playoff system this season, there remains a multi-team tiebreaker scenario that mathematically rules them out — they would have to go 0-23 and Milwaukee would have to finish 21-0 to keep that chance in play.

The Dodgers play the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on Monday night.