A Los Angeles County deputy district attorney says George Gascon’s “blanket policy” of releasing inmates convicted of crimes like murder as a juvenile is creating a “ticking time bomb” and says his “days are still numbered.” On Monday, the campaign took a major hit.

Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascon’s office has released many inmates convicted of violent crimes such as murder onto the streets.

Because of Proposition 57, approved by California voters in 2016, every minor Convicted in adult court An additional transfer hearing must be held in juvenile court to determine whether a person should be tried as an adult.

However, in most cases, Gascon’s office chooses not to participate in the transfer hearing and the prisoner will be released.

Los Angeles County Dr. George Gascon Policy Convicted of Murder of California Man

Deputy District Attorney Alyssa Blair, a close associate of Gascon’s, released Andres Cachu from prison in November, choosing not to testify at a hearing intended to determine whether he should remain in custody because he was out of a juvenile facility when he turned himself in. 25.

Cachu was involved in a police pursuit in July, allegedly ditching the firearm he was carrying and was charged with evading arrest, driving under the influence and illegal possession of a firearm.

Los Angeles County Deputy District Attorney John Hatami told Fox News Digital that the Gascon policy is creating a “ticking time bomb” and that eventually the freed killer will kill someone else.

“He really doesn’t care.”

“When you release dangerous criminals who are murderers at age 25, when you don’t present any evidence to a judge, when you don’t consider whether this person was dangerous while in prison, and you just let this person go. Yeah. , that’s a ticking box.” It becomes a time bomb. And at a certain point, that person is going to kill somebody else. And so George Gascon really has to think about that.”

Hatami says that Gascón is not worried about the possibility that someone will be the only victim.

“He really doesn’t care. And it’s sad because the district attorney’s job is to fight for victims and their families, to make sure that there’s accountability, to make sure that there’s justice and to make sure that the public is safe. This person isn’t going out for somebody else, ” said Hatami.

The campaign to recall Gascon suffered a setback Monday when the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder found that not enough valid signatures had been collected to place the recall question on the ballot.

Despite the shock, Hatami said he has a message for Gascon: “I’m not going anywhere.”

“I will always stand with abused and neglected children, victims and their families and the residents of LA County. Your days are still numbered. Like today, I will work for the people again tomorrow,” Hatami said. “I am deeply saddened and disappointed by today’s news. My heart goes out to the victims, their families and the entire county of LA. However, the fight for justice, public safety and doing the right thing is not over. Just take it a little longer. I will always be proud of all the hard work of the family and volunteers.”

Patricia Venskunas, founder and CEO of Crime Survivors Inc., a California-based organization focused on helping victims of violent crime and their families, told Fox News Digital that she is “deeply concerned” for crime victims and survivors. A potential Gascón recall faded on Monday.

“I am deeply concerned for the victims, survivors and public safety, and especially for our communities in Los Angeles County. I pray that this does not encourage DA Gascon with more progressive policies and I pray that he decides to recognize the importance of holding criminals accountable and our legal to bring justice to victims through the system,” Venskunas said. “We must take a breath and once again find our voice for the voiceless.

California murderer rearrested on gun, DUI charges after car chase after 6 years of 50-year sentence

In another case, Victor Bibiano, 30, is serving only eight years of a life sentence after pleading guilty to a double murder because Gascon’s office refused to transfer the case from juvenile to adult court, according to the Los Angeles Daily News.

He was taken into custody in May in connection with the slaying of 40-year-old Mario Rodriguez, who was shot at a makeshift camp in Pacoima, Los Angeles, but Gascon said evidence suggests Bibiano may or may not have fired the shot. transient

When Bibiano was 17, he and two others were convicted in adult court of murdering two gang members in 2012 and wounding a third in 2009.

At first, Bibiano He was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for residential shooting, attempted murder and special-circumstance double murder, but was released in 2021.

California suspect who killed two El Monte police officers on probation for gun charge, sources say

Gascon told the Los Angeles Daily News that his office did not seek a transfer to adult court because it could not be proven that Bibiano would not have benefited from juvenile rehabilitation services when the original crimes occurred.

“Given that Bibiano had no prior criminal record Time of killings , he had no serious violations while incarcerated and he presented other confidential mitigating information, we decided we couldn’t meet that burden,” Gascon said. “Bibiano remained in juvenile court. We requested a Department of Juvenile Justice commitment for two additional years. That request was granted but the Department of Juvenile Justice denied Mr. Bibiano. However, as part of his release plan, Bibiano had access to support and community resources.”

In 2021, a convicted murderer was caught on video celebrating in his prison cell after learning of a new Gascon directive calling for possible re-sentencing of inmates serving 15 years in prison. He is seen on video toasting Gascon with “white lightning”, which is gel moonshine.

“I can tell they feel like they’ve been let down by the district attorney’s office.”

“Here’s with my cellie,” Dorsett said, according to a video released by the California District Attorneys Association. “Some white lightning, a little cup, boom! We’re celebrating going home by this Gascon directive. Alas!”

Kathy Cady, a former prosecutor with the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office, told Fox News Digital that Gascon is “either unconcerned or unaware of the incredible damage and devastation it is causing.”

Cady also said that when a victim’s family is released from prison after their loved one is murdered, the impact is devastating.

“I can tell they feel like they’ve been let down by the district attorney’s office,” Cady said. “They feel so devastated and, you know, abandoned.”

Fox News’ Michael Ruiz, Bill Melugin and David Arrow contributed to this report.