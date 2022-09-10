New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Democratic Congresswoman Karen Bass, who is running for mayor of Los Angeles, announced on Saturday that crime has risen in the city as burglary at her home is one of the biggest concerns facing voters in Southern California.

“Last night, I came home to find that my house had been broken into and stolen,” the Bass campaign said in a statement. “The LAPD was called, and I appreciate their assistance. At this time, it appears that only two firearms, despite being safely and securely stored, were stolen. No cash, electronics, or other valuables. This is disturbing and, unfortunately, something is so far faced by many Angelenos.”

It is not clear if police have identified the suspect or if anyone has been arrested.

The Los Angeles Police Department did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

The burglary of Bass’s home has become such a hot-button issue in Los Angeles that rising crime has led more than half a million residents to sign a petition to recall progressive District Attorney George Gascon, who ultimately failed in August.

Earlier this year, the data showed a spike in firings angel There was a 69% increase from 2020 and a 7.2% increase in violent crime from last year. Robberies increased by 18.5% and car theft by 40%.

Bass told Fox News earlier this year that her plan is to be “smart on crime” if elected mayor.

Bass, a former state lawmaker who spent the last decade representing a congressional district that includes parts of south and west Los Angeles, added that she’s “calling on citizens to hire so that those officers are on the beat. But I’m also calling. Hiring about 200-400 officers.” is…I believe in making serious investments in crime prevention.”

A survey released in late August showed bass leads her opponentBillionaire developer Rick Caruso, by 12 points.