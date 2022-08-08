New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Los Angeles County DA Jorge Gascon said Monday that the driver accused of killing six people — including a pregnant woman — in a fiery crash in Los Angeles last week has been charged with six counts of murder and five counts of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence.

The five counts are for the five people killed. An unborn child cannot be held accountable for murder, Gascon said. She faces up to 90 years to life in prison if convicted.

The announcement came after Nicole Lauren Linton, a 37-year-old nurse from Houston, was released from the hospital and taken to jail, according to custody records. It was not immediately clear if she had an attorney who could comment on her behalf.

As of Sunday, Nicole Lauren Linton was being held at LA County’s Century Regional Detention Facility in lieu of $9 million bail, records show.

Thursday’s crash killed Asheri Ryan, her 11-month-old son Alonzo Quintero and her boyfriend, Reynold Lester, Shasina Kerr said in a GoFundMe posting.

Lester’s family told KABC-TV that the 24-year-old security guard was the father of Ryan’s unborn child, listed as “baby boy Ryan” in online coroner’s records.

Two other women also died, but their names were not released as of Monday.

The California Highway Patrol said the Mercedes-Benz ran a red light at high speed and crashed into about six cars near a gas station in Windsor Hills, about 10 miles southwest of downtown Los Angeles. Several victims were thrown from the car and two vehicles caught fire.

CHP Officer Franco Pepi called it “one of the worst crashes we’ve ever seen.”

