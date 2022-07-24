New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascon praised California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s push for more gun control as he faces criticism for releasing violent criminals.

“Thank you, @cagovernor Newsom, for signing several important bills to protect Californians from #gunviolence, including four bills my office supports,” Gascon’s office tweeted Friday in response to Newsom’s signing of four bills that ‘help limit the availability of guns.’ And embrace the growing threat of unlicensed ghost guns.

The signed legislation, Assembly Bills 1842, 2156, 2239 and Senate Bill 915, addresses various gun control measures, including limiting the number of guns a person can manufacture without a license, prohibiting the sale of guns or gun parts on government property, and banning convicted felons. Prohibits child or adult abuse from purchasing a firearm for ten years, and prohibits gun sellers from imposing certain fees if the buyer backs out before the end of the waiting period.

“This nation’s gun violence crisis is fueled by easy access to guns, precursor parts and ammunition,” Gascon’s office tweeted. “These smart steps will help stop this deadly #epidemic.”

Newsom too Signed the bill this week Allowing private citizens to sue those who manufacture, sell, transport or distribute illegal “assault weapons and ghost guns.”

Many reactions to the tweet from Gascon’s office were negative, with many social media users accusing Los Angeles of failing to investigate the crime.

“Why don’t you try to help crime victims really effectively [sic] Are they prosecuting victim cases?” responded one Twitter user. “Your transparent pro-defendant policies are not fooling anyone! Do your d-n work for a change!”

“What a surprise, two officers who have no respect for the rights of others or the Constitution are trying to criminalize law abiding citizens while being morally coded and terrorized,” another user said.

Gascon’s tweet comes at a time when he is facing heavy criticism California killer released Arrested again this week on gun and DUI charges after a car chase, 6 years into 50-year sentence

The controversial release of a convicted murderer was one of several examples of violent criminals being released in Los Angeles County, sparking enough outrage to create a recall effort for Gasson that organizers said had enough signatures to be on the ballot in November.

Alisa Blair, a key deputy adviser to Gascon, announced her departure this week, making her the second top aide to leave in the past two months.

Los Angeles has violent crime 8.6 percent increased Homicides are up 7.3% compared to the same time last year.

In an interview last month, Gascon defended his record on crime, saying he knows “how to keep communities safe.”

“We’re coming out of a pandemic that has had a tremendous impact not just on L.A. County but across the country,” Gascon said. “The reality is that crime is happening all over the country, and in fact some of our neighboring counties have higher rates of violence per capita than we do.”