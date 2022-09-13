New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The Los Angeles Department of Public Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have confirmed the first death from the monkeypox virus in a county resident.

The resident became severely immunocompromised and was hospitalized.

“Public Health extends its deepest condolences and best wishes for a speedy recovery to the family and friends who are grieving the loss of their loved one,” the department said in a statement.

Additional information related to the case will not be made public.

Who Lets Public Help Rename Monkeypox, Pledges Nothing Will Be ‘Ridiculous’

People who are severely immunocompromised and who are suspected of having monkeypox are encouraged to seek early medical care and treatment and remain under the care of a provider during their illness.

The CDC shows there have been 21,985 confirmed cases across the US

Despite increasing racial disparities, cases of monkeypox have declined

In Los Angeles County, there were 1,836 cases as of Friday

Texas reported its first death from monkeypox last month.

Click here to get the Fox News app

The Texas Department of State Health Services announced the death of a man who was “severely immunocompromised” and suffering from monkeypox in Harris County.