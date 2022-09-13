Here are the top headlines from Fox News Flash. See what’s clicking on Foxnews.com.
The Los Angeles Department of Public Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have confirmed the first death from the monkeypox virus in a county resident.
The resident became severely immunocompromised and was hospitalized.
“Public Health extends its deepest condolences and best wishes for a speedy recovery to the family and friends who are grieving the loss of their loved one,” the department said in a statement.
Additional information related to the case will not be made public.
Who Lets Public Help Rename Monkeypox, Pledges Nothing Will Be ‘Ridiculous’
Encino, CA – September 08: Ria Garcia, LVN with the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, administers monkeypox vaccines at the Balboa Sports Complex vaccine site on September 8, 2022 in Encino.
(Photo by Sarah Reingewirtz/MediaNews Group/Los Angeles Daily News via Getty Images)
People who are severely immunocompromised and who are suspected of having monkeypox are encouraged to seek early medical care and treatment and remain under the care of a provider during their illness.
The CDC shows there have been 21,985 confirmed cases across the US
Encino, CA – September 08: Los Angeles County Department of Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer holds an in-person media briefing on COVID-19 on September, 2022 at the Balboa Sports Complex vaccine site in Encino, where the new bivalent COVID-19 booster and monkeypox vaccine are being offered.
(Photo by Sarah Reingewirtz/MediaNews Group/Los Angeles Daily News via Getty Images)
Despite increasing racial disparities, cases of monkeypox have declined
In Los Angeles County, there were 1,836 cases as of Friday
David Hightower, 57, looks away as he receives a monkeypox vaccine administered by Jeremy Ouag, a registered nurse with the Los Angeles Department of Public Health, at a vaccination clinic to immunize people against monkeypox and Covid at The Village Mental Health Services in Los Angeles. , a site run by The People Concern.
(Christina House/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
Texas reported its first death from monkeypox last month.
The Texas Department of State Health Services announced the death of a man who was “severely immunocompromised” and suffering from monkeypox in Harris County.
