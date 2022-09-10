New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Los Angeles prosecutors on Friday filed a motion opposing bail for a woman accused of killing six people in a fire last month, arguing against the defense’s claim that she lost consciousness before the crash.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said Nicole Linton, a travel nurse from Texas, is a danger to the public and should be considered a flight risk.

“We know that in an attempt to paint a horrific conscious act as an accident, the defense combined the possibility that the defendant suffered from a mental health episode prior to (the) accident with the now defunct notion of loss of consciousness at the time of the crash,” the motion said.

Linton faces murder charges after he barreled his Mercedes-Benz through an intersection in the Windsor Hills section of Los Angeles at 90 mph on Aug. 4, killing six people — a pregnant woman, her unborn child, and her boyfriend — in a horrific crash. and the woman’s 11-month-old infant son.

Further analysis revealed that Linton was actually going 130 mph at the time of impact and floored the gas pedal for at least five seconds, in what prosecutors called a “NASCAR-worthy performance.”

Evidence from recorded vehicle data and surveillance video of the crash showed Linton was in control of the car.

After the crash, Dr. William Winter, treated at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center, wrote in an Aug. 6 evaluation that she was seized with distressing surveillance due to “obvious loss of consciousness.” Video

Experts at UCLA determined that she had not suffered a “medical event such as syncope or a seizure” and that her loss of consciousness was the result of a psychotic episode or trauma from the accident, prosecutors said.

The motion also noted that Linton had three prior speeding violations and caused two collisions, authorities said. She failed to appear in court “several times” after being summoned, the motion said, resulting in her driver’s license being suspended in New York.

Prosecutors also said Linton has a history of violent behavior, including a December 2016 incident in which she was kicked out of a nightclub after using a racial slur during a drunken argument with other patrons.

A defense motion filed last month said Linton’s family first learned about her mental health problems In May 2018. A letter from Linton’s sister, Camille Linton, said Nicole experienced her first mental breakdown while studying to become a nurse anesthetist at the University of Texas at Houston.

“The stress was too much for her and she ‘broke’,” wrote Camille Linton. “Thus began Nicole’s 4-year struggle with mental illness.”

At the time of the accident, Nicole Linton was working for West Los Angeles Medical Center. She had told her sister that her colleagues were “behaving strangely” with her.

Authorities are requesting that Linton be held without bail and receive necessary medical attention in jail.

“The moving party does not intend in any way to deprive the defendant of medically necessary health care,” the motion states. “Given the circumstances of the offenses and her history, the defendant’s incarceration is the only reasonable way to prevent serious future harm to the public.”

