Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon’s recall petition has been found insufficient to qualify for the ballot.

Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorded/County Clerk Dean C. Logan said his office has completed checking and verifying all 715,833 petition signatures submitted to recall Gascon.

“Based on examination and verification conducted in compliance with the statutory and regulatory requirements of the California Government Code, Election Code and Code of Regulations, 520,050 signatures were found to be valid and 195,783 were found to be invalid,” Logan’s office said in a press release.

To qualify for a ballot recall, the petition needed 566,857 valid signatures.

“[T]Therefore, the petition fails to meet the sufficiency requirement and no further action will be taken on the petition,” the release said.

Of the invalid signatures, more than 88,000 were not registered, 43,593 were duplicates, 32,187 had a different address, 9,490 signatures did not match, 7,344 were canceled, 5,374 were outside the county address, while more than 9,300 fell under the “class.” “

“Thankfully sure to seize the political power to move forward with this effort, LA County’s work has not stopped,” Gascon said in a Twitter post.

“My primary focus is and will continue to be keeping us safe and creating a more equitable justice system for all,” he said. “I am firmly committed to that work and to you.”

“DA Gascon was elected on overwhelmingly popular policies that allow for restorative justice, reforming a failing criminal justice system that disproportionately targets black, brown, and low-income communities, and holding criminals and abusers accountable.” Los Angeles Democratic Party Chairman Mark J. Gonzalez said in a statement. “George has delivered on those campaign promises and continues to do so.”

He said the 195,783 invalid signatures “are a clear indication that the recall is a waste of time and money.”

“I’ve said it before – Recall reform should be a priority in our county and our state,” Gonzales said. “If not, taxpayers will be on the hook every time a recall is attempted and fails. Let this be a lesson to those who want to continue down this path – don’t.”

Proponents of the recall have a three-week window to review the registrar’s findings. Supporters of the recall have told Fox News in recent weeks that the process would be more helpful to them in gathering evidence for a potential lawsuit.

Gascon’s opponents have repeatedly painted him as soft on crime because of his progressive policies that critics say ignore victims and allow criminals to receive lenient sentences.

Critics have argued that Gascon’s progressive directives are responsible for increasing crime and encouraging criminals who no longer fear strong prosecution by the DA’s office. Gascon has repeatedly denied the allegations.

The latest failed attempt to recall Gascon comes after San Francisco voters recalled another progressive prosecutor, District Attorney Chesa Boudin.

Fox News’ Louis Casiano and Bill Melugin contributed to this report.