A man accused of killing an off-duty Los Angeles-area police officer this month would have been locked up if authorities had tried him for earlier assaults in a February felony domestic violence case, meaning he would have been sentenced to prison.

Carlos Delcid, 20, shot Monterey Park police officer Guardial Solorio, 26, multiple times on August 8 as he sat in his car outside a gym in a busy shopping center. Delcid allegedly shot Solorio five times at close range as he backed up and crashed into a parked van as he tried to flee.

Delcid returned to a nearby vehicle and took off with a 17-year-old driver, who has been charged in juvenile court for complicity in the crime. Delcid, who has a long criminal history, has two strikes on his record that were not prosecuted by the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office in February.

Sources told Fox News that Strike was 17 years old when he committed the assault. Prosecutors in the recent domestic violence case did not allege strikes.

Instead, he was released from prison with probation. The DA’s office said prosecutors were unaware of the strike at the time of the trial.

“In Mr. Delcid’s case, the two prior strikes did not appear in the system,” the DA statement said. “In fact, the database indicated that the case was handled informally. This led our filing team to reasonably believe that Mr. Delcid did not receive prior strikes as a result of that case.”

Strike would have been charged in court if prosecutors had known about them, the DA said.

Delcid is charged with one count each of murder, attempted robbery and possession of a firearm, with the special circumstance allegation that the murder occurred during the course of the robbery.

Solorio joined the department as a recruit in January, but graduated from the sheriff’s training academy last month. He started field training from July 25.

