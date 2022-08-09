New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

The Los Angeles City Council on Tuesday approved a ban on homeless encampments within 500 feet of schools and daycare centers that was disrupted by protesters who said it would criminalize homelessness.

The council voted 11-3 to expand an existing ban on sitting, sleeping or camping that currently applies only to council-specified daycare centers and schools.

The meeting was halted before the vote when dozens of protesters began shouting and police cleared the council chamber.

Los Angeles hotel leader warns homeless housing proposal ‘will kill’ industry’s marketability

The 11-3 final vote, which applies to public and private schools, followed two previous votes, which were also marred by a dissent last week. The measure must be signed by LA Mayor Eric Garcetti before it can take effect.

About 750 public school sites are within city limits, Los Angeles Unified School District officials told the Los Angeles Times, adding that the city has nearly 1,000 registered commercial day-care businesses. The next public school year begins on August 15.

Los Angeles is one of several cities struggling to deal with a surge in homelessness, and large encampments scattered on sidewalks have sparked public outcry.

Los Angeles Da Jorge Gascon announces charges for driver in fatal crash that killed 6

Supporters of blanket bans say homeless encampments pose a health and safety risk to schoolchildren, especially because of the disruptive presence of people with drug addictions or mental illness.

Opponents, including homeless advocates, said the measure would further criminalize homelessness.

Los Angeles voters to decide whether to force hotels to house homeless despite safety concerns

The ban comes as many hotels prepare to end their participation in the government’s Project RoomKey, which has paid them to provide hundreds of rooms to homeless people.