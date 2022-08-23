Los Angeles Angels owner Arte Moreno is looking to sell the team

The Los Angeles Angels may soon be up for sale.

Team owner Arte Moreno announced Tuesday that he has “initiated a formal process” that could result in the sale of the franchise, which he originally purchased in 2003, for $184 million.

According to ForbesAngels is now worth about $2.2 billion.

“While this difficult decision is entirely our choice and deserves much thoughtful consideration, my family and I have ultimately come to the conclusion that now is the time.” Moreno said in a statement.

“Throughout this process, we will continue to operate the franchise in the best interests of our fans, employees, players and business partners.”

Panicking in the Bronx? See what’s wrong with the slumping New York Yankees

Sports Newspaper: Sign up now for daily updates delivered to your inbox

Despite a star-studded roster featuring Shohei Ohtani, Mike Trout and Anthony Rendon, the Angels have struggled from a good start this season.

The club fired manager Joe Maddon in June in the middle of a 14-game losing streak, but the results under new captain Phil Nevin have been even worse. Entering Tuesday’s game, the Angels were 52-70 and 25 1/2 games behind the Houston Astros in the AL West standings.

The Angels haven’t won a postseason game since 2009 and have made just one postseason appearance since three-time AL MVP Trout joined the major league roster in 2011.