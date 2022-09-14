Lorient seizes the moment and challenges the elite

Tthere was always going to be one club here that made the most of the World Cup break and challenged the elite this season. Several clubs on the fringes of Europe made that calculation in the summer transfer window and instead of selling players, they held firm. Lens and Strasbourg were top of these teams in Ligue 1.

Lens managed to keep their midfield mascot Seko Fofan despite requests from all over Europe for his signature. They also provided identical replacements for Sheik Doucouré, Arnaud Calimuendo and Jonathan Klaus, their three major exits in the window, and the team remains unbeaten after seven games with the league’s third-best defense.

Strasbourg also gambled by keeping the coveted pairing of Ludovic Ajorc and Alexandre Gica in the hope that they could enter continental competition. On the east side, things went much less smoothly. Injuries have decimated their backline and they are unbeaten in seven games, with only Ajaccio under points.

The rest of the sides playing at the top of the table are familiar enough. Marseille, who brought in new manager Igor Tudor and another armada of veterans, equaled leaders PSG on points. They are followed by Lyon, Rennes, Monaco and Lille, all European regulars who have shown ambition in the summer window, even as they each let some of their biggest names go.

The exception to the top eight is Lorient, a modest Breton club whose transfer record until the season before last was only 5 million euros. Hakes (cod is a nod to the importance of fishing in Brittany) only lost one of their first seven matches, despite the fact that their home match against Lyon was postponed due to the deplorable state of their pitch following a festival of Celtic culture.

This is the team that finished 16th last year, conceded 63 goals, and then sold Armand Loriente, a player many consider the most talented. The French under-21 international joined Sassuolo for €10 million and was followed by a senior team of Jérémy Morel, Thomas Montconduit and Fabien Lemoine, among others. This trio alone played nearly 1,000 top-level matches and their experience was considered invaluable to a team looking for safety last season.

The club also sacked manager Christophe Pélissier, who arrived with an impressive résumé from the lower leagues, helping Amiens play in Ligue 1 for the first time in their history after successive promotions. He also quickly won promotion at Lorient and his methods kept the club in the division for two seasons before being sacked, despite surviving, at the end of last season.

His replacement Régis Le Bris had no experience as a head coach at any level, but the way he changed the team worked. Le Bris joined Lorient 10 years ago as head of the academy, having come from Rennes where he has achieved great results with their youth team.

Last season, Pelissier preferred a tighter system – often 3-5-2 – as he tried to concede possession and beat opponents on the counterattack, but Le Bris added dynamism to the whole team. Winger Dango Ouattara and attacking midfielder Enzo Le Fey have been given a much longer leash in the future. The pair, both academy graduates, are well known to Le Bris when he was in charge of the reserves, but their rapid rise to efficiency in Ligue 1 is impressive. This is a manager who clearly knows how to get the most out of a young team.

When is layoff season in the Premier League? Read more

The Lorient attack is full of young and energetic players. In addition to Ouattara and Le Fey, strikers Terem Moffi and Ibrahima Kone, playmaker Adil Aushish and winger Yoann Catline are under 23 years old. in countless combinations made Lorient an uncomfortable opponent, as Rennes and Lyon had already experienced.

There are still jambs. Goalkeeper Yvon Mwogo, signed from RB Leipzig in the summer, is capable of being both spectacular and maddening in the same match, and they struggle to defend set pieces – they beat Nantes 3-2 on Sunday , but managed to concede twice from corners. Lorient also has yet to be tested by any of the league’s top teams other than Lance who thrashed them 5-2.

But in a season when many other teams are feeling stressed out by a cohesive European campaign and the World Cup, Lorient may be well positioned to continue his run. They will lose the element of surprise over time, but players like Kathleen and Osish will only get better as they learn the Le Bris system. Their next five matches will be against teams that have struggled this season, so Lorient’s surprise start could very well continue.

Quick guide Ligue 1 results Show Strasbourg 0-0 Clermont



Ajaccio 0-1 Nice



Angers 2-1 Montpellier



Lorient 3-2 Nantes



Toulouse 1-0 Reims



Rennes 5-0 Auxerre



Monaco 2-1 Lyon



PSG 1-0 Brest



Marseille 2-1 Lille



Lens 1-0 Troyes was it helpful? Thanks for your feedback.

Topics for discussion

Benoît Badiashile celebrates Monaco’s 2-1 victory over Lyon. Photo: Sebastian Nogier/EPA

Monaco appears to have leveled the ship. After a strong draw with Paris Saint-Germain, Troyes thrashed them immediately, resurfacing Philippe Clement’s job retention rumors that had been circulating even before their brilliant performance at the end of last season. However, victories over Nice in derbies, away with Red Star in Europe and now against other European contenders Lyon at home have set course and Monaco are looking to return to their pre-season expectations.

Another weekend went by and Strasbourg was still undefeated, a record shared only by newly promoted club Ajaccio. As previously mentioned, the club took a huge leap of faith when they retained Gika and Ajorcé, two players who are not only being sold but are not getting any younger either. With the staff basically the same, how much of the blame should lie with the manager, Julien Stéphane? At the time, many felt that the way he was kicked out of Rennes was unfair, but now that a similar situation is unfolding in Strasbourg, one has to wonder how much patience the club can have with him.

Rennes seems to be gaining momentum. Despite the absence of Arnaud Calimuendo and Jeremy Docu due to injuries, they look back to show their best record of three wins and a draw in their last four matches. Tougher tests are looming: Fenerbahçe on Thursday and Marseille on Sunday, but Bruno Genesio’s revamped team poses a bigger threat than many expected before the start of the season.

League 1 table