The son of Lori Valo DeBelle, who is accused of killing her two children, has been arrested in Arizona on suspicion of sex crimes.

Colby Ryan, 26, was arrested Sept. 3 on two counts of domestic violence sexual assault. He was booked into the Maricopa County Jail and is being held on $10,000 bail.

According to court documents obtained by FOX 10, Ryan’s alleged crimes took place on August 31st, although the alleged victim did not report the incident until September 2nd.

According to investigators, Ryan went to the alleged victim’s home and watched TV together before the two had consensual romantic contact.

The alleged victim did not want to have sex and told Ryan several times to stop. However, Ryan allegedly ignored her request.

Investigators said the alleged victim told Ryan after the incident that what she did was wrong.

“The victim said the defendant said he was sorry and started crying,” the documents read. “The victim went to her bedroom and locked the door while the accused was asleep on the bed.”

The alleged victim recorded a conversation with Ryan the next morning in which he admitted he “raped” her, according to the documents.

He “verbally confessed” to the assault, despite the victim telling him to stop several times during an interview with officers after being read Miranda warnings.

Ryan is the only surviving child of Lori Valo DeBelle, who was accused of murdering her two children after they disappeared in 2019.

She and her husband, Chad Debell, have been charged in Idaho with the murders of 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Valo and 16-year-old Tylee Ryan.

Lori and Chad Debell adopted doomsday-themed beliefs involving communication with other realms and the existence of “zombies” in 2018, and used unusual religious ideologies to justify their murders, prosecutors allege.

Lori and Chad Debell have both pleaded not guilty.

