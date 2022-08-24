off
Nancy Grace Vallo, looking for new details on the DeBell murder case

EastIdahoNews.com News Director Nate Eaton joins Fox Nation’s ‘Crime Stories with Nancy Grace’ and shares possible evidence in the Lori Valo, Chad DeBell allegations.

Lori Valo’s son talks about his mother’s connection to her children’s 2019 murders in an upcoming Netflix documentary series.

Lori Valo, 49, and her most recent husband, Chad DeBelle, 54 Accused of murder Valo’s two children and collecting Social Security benefits on their behalf after their deaths.

“Are you sorry for me, or for my siblings?” In the trailer for the upcoming series “Sins of Our Mother,” Colby, Valo’s surviving son, can be heard talking to his mother on the phone. “I didn’t think you’d do something like that.”

Valo responds: “What do you think I did?”

Laurie Vallo DeBelle’s lawyer argues for ‘trial’ as so-called ‘cult mom’ laughs in court

In an unreleased video clip of Valo wearing a tiara and sash, presumably while a contestant in the Mrs. Texas pageant, she reflects on the importance of being a “good mother” and a “good wife”.

“It’s not easy to have all those things together, so I’m basically a ticking time bomb,” she says in the clip.

Alleged ‘cult mom’ Lori Valo is mentally competent to stand trial, Idaho judge says

The so-called “cult mom” and her husband were charged in late May 2021 with conspiracy to commit fraud, first-degree murder, and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and first-degree murder. The deaths of Vallo’s children, 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallo and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan, and Debell’s ex-wife, 49-year-old Tammy Debell, were announced by authorities at the time.

Lori and Chad Debell are accused of killing 17-year-old Tylee Ryan and 7-year-old JJ Valo in 2019.

The pair are at the center of a muddled trial involving a strange apocalyptic religious belief that prosecutors claim the couple designed to justify the murder.

Lori Valo, Chad Debell The ‘Doomsday’ Murders: A Chronology of Events

The children were missing for several months – after police said the couple lied about the children’s whereabouts and then moved to Hawaii – their bodies were buried on DeBelle’s property. Rural Idaho.

“My mom has spent her whole life protecting us kids,” Colby says in the trailer.

Others who know Valo, featured in the trailer, say she changed after meeting DeBelle, who has written dozens of faith-based books.

Directed by Skye Borgman of “Addicted in Plain Sight” and “Girl in the Picture”, the series will release on September 14.

Audrey Conklin is a digital reporter for Fox Business and Fox News. Email tips to audrey.conklin@fox.com or on Twitter at @audpants.