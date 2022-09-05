New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot cast doubt on Gov. Greg Abbott’s Christian faith in comments condemning the Texas Republican sitting on immigration from the southern border to the Windy City.

“He claims to be a Christian,” Lightfoot said at a news conference Sunday. “It’s not the teachings of Christianity and the Bible that I know. And I think religious leaders across the country are standing up and protesting exactly that.”

Lightfoot held a news conference after about 50 passengers arrived in Chicago by bus from Texas over the Labor Day weekend. Abbott has been sending busloads of immigrants to liberal cities like Washington, DC and New York City since April.

“President Biden’s inaction on our southern border is putting Texans — and American lives — at risk and putting pressure on our communities,” Abbott said last week as he announced the first busloads of migrants arriving in Chicago.

“To continue providing much-needed relief to our small, overcrowded border towns, Chicago will join fellow sanctuary cities Washington, DC and New York City as additional drop-off locations. Mayor Lightfoot likes her city’s responsibility to welcome everyone. Regardless of legal status. , and I look forward to putting this responsibility into action as these immigrants receive resources from sanctuary cities that have the capacity to serve them.”

Lightfoot slammed the decision as “racist” and called the policy “unpatriotic” in her comments on Sunday.

“I think it’s definitely unpatriotic and un-American,” she said. “I understand the pressure on people in Texas and some of the other border states. We see it every day. But it’s not the way to do it. It’s creating a humanitarian crisis. And to treat people with no respect, no respect, that’s not who we are as Americans.”

Lightfoot’s comments echo those of New York City Mayor Eric Adams, who has said the busing of New York-bound immigrants toward Abbott is “appalling.”

The Center for Immigration Studies published a report in June showing that the “foreign-born population” in the US has grown by more than 2 million since President Biden took office. In May alone, the number of migrant encounters at the southern border hit a new record at 239,416 encounters.

Conservative leaders in border states and across the country have criticized Biden for his immigration policies, including ending the Trump administration’s “stay in Mexico” policy, announcing an ultimately-failed plan to grant citizenship to 11 million illegal immigrants early in his presidency. , loosening border enforcement policies, among other issues.

The governor’s office did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment Monday morning on Lightfoot’s comments on his faith Sunday.

Abbott’s office has previously directed Democratic leaders in cities where immigrants are being housed to take the issue to the president and secure the border.

“What’s terrible is that thousands of illegal immigrants with populations less than a New York City borough are crossing and overrunning our border communities, and Mayor Adams is hypocritically upset about welcoming a few dozen to his sanctuary city,” Abbott’s press secretary Rene Ize told Fox News. Digital last month.

“If the mayor wants to solve this crisis, he should call on President Biden to take immediate action to secure the border — something the president is failing to do,” she added.