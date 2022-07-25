New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Lorenzo Musetti needed six match points on Sunday to upset top-seeded Carlos Alcaraz 6-4, 6-7 (6), 6-4 in the Hamburg European Open final.

The 20-year-old Italian claimed his first Tour-level title in 2 hours 47 minutes.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Alcaraz aims to improve on his 5-0 record in finals and chase his fifth title alone this year after wins in Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Miami and Rio de Janeiro.

The 19-year-old Spaniard fought back from 5-3 down in the second set to save five match points to take the Hamburg final to the third set.

But Musetti didn’t fold and the 62nd-ranked player from Carrara, Italy, had the sixth time of asking.

Click here to get the Fox News app

American Bernarda Pera defeated top-seeded Annette Kontaveit to win Saturday’s women’s final.