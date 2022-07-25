closer
Lorenzo Musetti needed six match points on Sunday to upset top-seeded Carlos Alcaraz 6-4, 6-7 (6), 6-4 in the Hamburg European Open final.

The 20-year-old Italian claimed his first Tour-level title in 2 hours 47 minutes.

Lorenzo Musetti of Italy holds the trophy after defeating Carlos Alcaraz of Spain, left, during the tennis tournament in Hamburg, Germany, Sunday, July 24, 2022.

(AP via Daniel Bockvold/dpa)

Alcaraz aims to improve on his 5-0 record in finals and chase his fifth title alone this year after wins in Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Miami and Rio de Janeiro.

The 19-year-old Spaniard fought back from 5-3 down in the second set to save five match points to take the Hamburg final to the third set.

But Musetti didn’t fold and the 62nd-ranked player from Carrara, Italy, had the sixth time of asking.

Lorenzo Musetti of Italy returns the ball to Carlos Alcaraz of Spain during the final match of the tennis tournament in Hamburg, Germany, Sunday, July 24, 2022.

(AP via Daniel Bockvold/dpa)

American Bernarda Pera defeated top-seeded Annette Kontaveit to win Saturday’s women’s final.