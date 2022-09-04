New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

became “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power”. Amazon Prime The video was the most viewed premiere.

The fantasy television series’ debut drew more than 25 million viewers, the largest in the streaming platform’s 15-year history, according to a report by Deadline on Saturday.

Based on JRR Tolkien’s classic “The Lord of the Rings” novels, “Rings of Power” premiered in 250 countries and territories on Thursday.

“Tolkien’s stories — among the most popular of all time and considered by many to be the true origins of the fantasy genre — have led us to this proud moment,” said Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios.

Amazon released ‘Lord of the Rings’ but fans complained that only the 2nd episode worked at first

“I’m so grateful to the Tolkien estate – and to our showrunners JD Payne and Patrick McKay, executive producer Lindsey Weber, cast and crew – for their tireless collaborative efforts and boundless creative energy. And it’s watched by millions of fans – as passionate about Middle Earth as we are – Who is our true measure of success.”

The eight-episode series was renewed for a second season before the show’s premiere, a five-season commitment that was part of the deal when Amazon bought the rights. Tolkien Estate In 2017

Billed “Rings of Power”. The most expensive show At all times. According to Time magazine, Amazon spent $465 million on the first season, and the estimated cost for the series’ five-season run is estimated at $1 billion.

Co-created by Payne and McKay, “Rings of Power” is set in a time of relative peace in Middle-earth, thousands of years before the events of Tolkien’s “The Hobbit” and “The Lord of the Rings” books.

According to the show’s logline, the show follows an ensemble cast of characters, familiar to some fans as well as new characters, as they “face the long-awaited re-emergence of evil to Middle-earth”.

The first season was filmed in New Zealand, where Peter Jackson’s “Lord of the Rings” film trilogy was filmed.

Click here to sign up for our entertainment newsletter

In 2021, Amazon announced that it would move production to the United Kingdom for a second season. Filming for season two will begin in October.

While the show has received mostly positive reviews from critics and has an 86 percent score on Rotten Tomatoes, its current audience score is 36 percent.

On Friday, Amazon took the unusual step of suspending user ratings for the show. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the move was made to prevent “review-bombing”.

Review-bombing occurs when a large number of users or users with multiple accounts online leave negative reviews to lower the overall score of a product or service in order to hurt its popularity and/or sales. The motivation behind review-bombing is often tied to perceived cultural or political issues as opposed to the quality of the product.

An Amazon source told the outlet, “Reviews are conducted 72 hours a day to help weed out trolls and ensure each review is legitimate.” The insider later added that it’s a practice the streaming platform implemented this summer for all of its new shows.

Disney+ Marvel’s new series “She-Hulk” The show was recently the target of a suspected review-bombing on IMDB when it received an 88 percent critic score and an initial 36 percent audience score.