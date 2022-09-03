type here...
CANADA ENTERTAINMENT 'Lord of the Rings' prequel debut breaks Amazon Prime...
CANADAENTERTAINMENT

‘Lord of the Rings’ prequel debut breaks Amazon Prime record with 25 million viewers

By printveela editor

-

5
0
- Advertisment -


Amazon.com Inc said Saturday it’s expensive Lord of the Rings the prequel series was watched by over 25 million viewers worldwide on its first day, a record debut for a Prime Video streaming series.

The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Powerone of the most expensive series ever made hit Prime Video on Friday with new episodes based on the supplements to the original J.R.R. Tolkien novels that air weekly.

Starring Robert Aramayo, Ismael Cruz Córdoba, Sophia Nomwete and Nazanin Boniadi, among others, the series takes place in the Second Age of Middle-earth, thousands of years before hobbit as well as Lord of the Rings movies.

The series follows both new and experienced characters as they face a resurgence of evil in Middle-earth and create a legacy that will last a lifetime.

WATCH | Review by Eli Glasner:

The “epic” Rings of Power series takes Lord of the Rings fans thousands of years into the past.

Amazon spent $1 billion to create the first season of The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power, which CBC’s Eli Glasner calls “epic and elemental.” An amazing start.”

Previous articleBailey’s outburst scores a point after Haaland’s first goal
Next articleAfter 50 years, western slope cutthroat trout are returning to the lake in Banff National Park.

Latest news

US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

Tupelo Pilot: Who is Corey Patterson?

off Video The Mississippi plane landed after the pilot threatened to crash...
Read more
Politicsprintveela editor - 0

Border Patrol agents arrest dozens of illegal immigrant criminals and gang members

closer Video Tom Homan: Biden's border policies are killing record numbers of...
Read more
Sportsprintveela editor - 0

Iowa Hawkeyes Wave to Children’s Hospital Headlines Return of College Football’s Best Fan Traditions

closer Video Fox News Flash Top Entertainment and Celebrity Highlights are...
Read more
FOOTBALLprintveela editor - 0

Premier League looks unstoppable after €2.25bn frenzy

Rremember the pandemic? Do you remember when we thought that nothing would ever be the same again?...
Read more
- Advertisement -
CANADAprintveela editor - 0

After 50 years, western slope cutthroat trout are returning to the lake in Banff National Park.

Parks Canada is looking forward to the return of cutthroat trout from the western slope to their lakes.21...
Read more
ENTERTAINMENTprintveela editor - 0

‘Lord of the Rings’ prequel debut breaks Amazon Prime record with 25 million viewers

Amazon.com Inc said Saturday it's expensive Lord of the Rings the prequel series was watched by over 25...
Read more

Must read

- Advertisement -

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

ENTERTAINMENT

A ‘cool’ path for aspiring Canadian filmmakers to a TIFF premiere

Nine years ago, V. T. Nayani had the...
printveela editor - 0
Read more
ENTERTAINMENT

Oprah, Spielberg and Swift are coming to Toronto for TIFF

Taylor Swift, Steven Spielberg and Oprah Winfrey are...
printveela editor - 0
Read more
ENTERTAINMENT

Jane Fonda reveals cancer diagnosis via social media

Jane Fonda has been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma...
printveela editor - 0
Read more
ENTERTAINMENT

He traded the paperclip for a car. Now this YouTuber is trading in a decade of online success for an offline career.

In this CBC Creator Network video, Lebanese-Canadian YouTuber...
printveela editor - 0
Read more

Editor Picks

Must Read

Hot Topics

About Us

Printveela news is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

Contact us: contact@printveela.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Printveela News