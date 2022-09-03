‘Lord of the Rings’ prequel debut breaks Amazon Prime record with 25 million viewers

Amazon.com Inc said Saturday it’s expensive Lord of the Rings the prequel series was watched by over 25 million viewers worldwide on its first day, a record debut for a Prime Video streaming series.

The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Powerone of the most expensive series ever made hit Prime Video on Friday with new episodes based on the supplements to the original J.R.R. Tolkien novels that air weekly.

Starring Robert Aramayo, Ismael Cruz Córdoba, Sophia Nomwete and Nazanin Boniadi, among others, the series takes place in the Second Age of Middle-earth, thousands of years before hobbit as well as Lord of the Rings movies.

The series follows both new and experienced characters as they face a resurgence of evil in Middle-earth and create a legacy that will last a lifetime.