Looks like Jaylen Brown has a three-letter response to Kevin Durant, Celtics trade rumors

The Kevin Durant trade rumors have taken quite a turn.

And it could lead to a disastrous turn for the Boston Celtics.

Boston has been in talks with Brooklyn about acquiring Durant, USA TODAY Sports confirmed after reports ESPN And Athletic. The person requested anonymity because he was not authorized to speak publicly about business negotiations.

Jaylen Brown could be part of the exchange, which makes sense, the type of stud player that could help the Nets get some rebound without trading a top-three player.

But … what if this deal doesn’t happen? How does Brown feel about returning to a team that thought about trading him?

Looks like we have the answer. Amid the trade talk, Brown tweeted Monday: