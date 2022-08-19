Longtime BC liberal MLA expelled from caucus after questioning climate change science

BC Liberal leader Kevin Falcon removed longtime MLA John Rustad from the caucus after Rustad stepped up a social media post questioning climate change science and urging people to “celebrate CO2”.

In Facebook and Twitter posts, Rustad, the MLA for the Nechako Lakes, located west of Prince George, shared a graphic and a message claiming that people have been “fooled” by climate change science and they should be glad that CO2 is being released into atmosphere. atmosphere.

MLA John Rustad was expelled from the BC Liberal Caucus after sharing tweets denying climate change. (Twitter)

In response, Kevin Falcon, who was elected party leader in February, distanced himself from Rustad’s position, tweeting, “#ClimateChange is one of the biggest threats facing our future” and that Rustad “does not speak on behalf of the caucus.” about this question.”

The tweet was released on Wednesday, and on Thursday Falcon issued the following statement: “Politics is a team sport and the people of British Columbia expect their elected officials to work together on the important issues facing our province.

“Following a pattern of behavior that did not support our caucus team and the principles of mutual respect and trust, I immediately removed John Rustad’s MLA from the BC Liberal caucus.”

Sokol told the CBC that he tried to contact Rustad after the tweet in question, but was unable to contact him until Thursday. As they talked, he told him that he needed to be a “team player”.

“I couldn’t get the satisfaction of him being ready to be a team player, so I fired him from the caucus.”

Falcon says Kamloops-South Thompson MLA Todd Stone will be an interim forestry critic.

“Interesting birthday present”

In an interview with CBC, Rustad noted that it was his birthday and said that the news of his dismissal was “an interesting birthday present.”

Rustad said he believes global climate policies to cut carbon emissions are doing “real harm” and he said he thought it was important that he talk about them.

In particular, he said, efforts to reduce nitrogen fertilizer would contribute to global food shortages, and combined with rising fuel prices, he can no longer keep his opinions to himself for the sake of party unity, adding: not welcome in our assembly.

Rustad said that he believes climate change is happening and that people are contributing is a change in his position in 2021 when he declined to answer the question.

However, he argued that the role of carbon emissions in this change is “theory” and “should be open to discussion”.

UN report on climate crisis paints a bleak picture Duration 3:36 The world is on track to pass a critical climate threshold unless significant efforts are made to limit emissions and reduce dependence on fossil fuels, the latest UN report on climate change warns. In the 2015 Paris Climate Agreement, countries agreed to limit global warming to 1.5°C.

The 2021 Climate Report of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change concluded that anthropogenic emissions of greenhouse gases into our atmosphere are already high enough to warrant climate disruption for decades to come.

Drawing on more than 14,000 scientific studies, the report provides the most complete and detailed picture of how climate change is changing the natural world and predicts catastrophic consequences if emissions levels are not reduced.

The 2022 report, presenting the work of 330 scientists over two years, draws similar conclusions for both Canada and the world.

Falcon said his party’s position is that this threat must be fought, but he cannot bring Rustad on board, an assessment Rustad agreed with.

“We have come to irreconcilable differences,” Rustad said, adding that he “has no bad feelings” for either Falcon or any of his former Liberal colleagues about the removal.

Although he is no longer in the BC Liberal caucus, Rustad will continue to represent his riding unless he decides to retire.

History of inflammatory, misleading social media posts

This is not the first time that Rustad’s stance on climate change and his use of social media has come under fire.

In April 2021, he disagreed with the use of the word “pollution” to describe C02 during the NDP provincial government’s throne speech.

“Carbon dioxide is an essential component of life on this planet. This is not pollution, and such misinformation is simply ridiculous. It’s ridiculous to do this. It does not benefit anyone,” Rustad said.

When asked directly by the CBC if he believes climate change is real and caused by humans, Rustad declined to answer.

In January 2021, it faced backlash for a Facebook post that questioned the decision to roll out a COVID-19 vaccine to indigenous people living in its territory as a matter of priority.

“Who makes the decision to continue vaccinating an 18-year-old in the same community but not vaccinate a 90-year-old with serious health problems?” he wrote referring to young people from the Nak’azdli community near Fort St. James, British Columbia.

And in 2019, he released a false claim that government scientists had euthanized 24 endangered caribou.

When asked why he made the post without checking if it was true, Rustad said, “If there are errors and other things, I certainly don’t want to be part of what would be considered fake news,” adding, “At the same the time when such information appears is information worth sharing.”

When Falcon took over as leader of the BC Liberals in May 2022, he says he spoke to members about working together.

“John has been here for a long time. He knows better,” Falcon said. “He knows exactly what he did and he knows exactly what the likely consequences could be.”

Rustad was first elected to the position in 2005 as a spokesman for the Prince George-Omineka Riding, which was later disbanded and replaced by the current Nechako Lakes Riding.

Under then Prime Minister Christy Clark, he served as Minister for Aboriginal Affairs and Reconciliation and later for Forests, Lands and Natural Resources Operations.

Prior to his exclusion from the caucus, Rustad worked as a forestry critic for the Liberals in British Columbia.

Falcon said that anyone with serious doubts about the reality of climate change would not be welcome into the BC Liberal assembly.

“It won’t work.”