A man who beat Nicki Minaj’s father to death last February has been jailed for a year – despite protests A famous rapper the mother

Charles Polewicz, 72, pleaded guilty to leaving the scene and tampering with evidence. His driver’s license was suspended for six months and he was ordered to pay a $5,000 fine.

But Robert Maraz’s wife Carole, Minaj’s mother, accused Polewicz of leaving Robert “like a dog on the street” and criticized the decision to give him a shorter jail term.

“One year? That’s a slap in the face for the family,” Maraz told the judge after the sentencing. Maraz is suing Polewicz over the accident.

Robert Maraz, A Long Island residentIn February 2021, Polewicz was hit by a vehicle while walking down a Mineola street.

Polewicz stopped to see if Maraz, 64, was hurt. But instead of calling for help, Polewicz went home and covered his vehicle with a tarp — an action prosecutors ruled Tampering with evidence.

Polewicz showed remorse for his actions in court, saying he had been “heartbroken since realizing the extent of the tragedy”. While Polewicz’s attorney indicated that he did not fully know what happened in the crash due to an unknown medical issue, Polewicz confirmed that “nothing excuses” his actions.

The accident was traumatic for Minaj, who called the accident “the most devastating loss of my life.”

“I wish I could always call him. Now he’s gone,” the “Anaconda” rapper wrote on her website at the time. “May his soul rest in heaven. He’s much loved & greatly missed.”