Long-hidden historical frescoes in Antigone Cathedral to be revealed

People will be able to see much of Canadian art history for the first time in decades later this week after a race against time to save the work.

The walls of St. Ninian’s Cathedral in Antigonish, New Carolina, concealed murals by Quebec artist Osias Leduc for decades.

Leduc arrived in Antigonish in 1902, decorating the walls and ceilings of the cathedral with elaborate works of art.

But just three decades later, the church began to cover some of the work. Most of the frescoes were hidden under seven layers of paint.

“This is the only church in Atlantic Canada that has his paintings,” said Michelle Gallinger, a fine arts restorer who was commissioned to preserve the work.

“He is important to Canada for his historical significance as our main ecclesiastical artist – our Michelangelo of Canada.”

Michelle Gallinger worked on the restoration of St. Ninian’s for seven years. She hopes to return to restore more of Leduc’s work. (Robert Short/CBC)

The church began raising hundreds of thousands of dollars through private donations.

His goal was to save 14 saints lined up along the columns, as well as two angels in front of the church. Every time he had enough money to save a few saints, Gallinger was called.

The task was huge.

Steam leaked at St. Ninian’s Church, causing the paint to curl and peel, and with it parts of the frescoes.

“About 10 years ago we had a lot of cereal, even during service,” said Ernst Schugraf, chairman of the art restoration committee.

“Not only small ones, but also big ones. Palm size. Something had to be done.”

The restorers worked quietly during services but stopped for funerals in order to complete the project as quickly as possible. (Robert Gertin/CBC)

Gallinger started her first saint in 2015. Two years ago, funds for restoration began to run out. She was afraid that the last three saints would not be finished in time to save them.

Saint John, in particular, was a concern.

“Probably about 80 percent of his body was unstable,” she said. “If you touched it with your hand, it would crash and fall to the ground, it was so unstable.”

The fresco of Saint John was the most damaged. Restorers have to carefully fill in the empty places where the pieces literally peeled off. (Robert Gertin/CBC)

But an anonymous donor came to the rescue. This man saw a CBC News report on the project and offered to pay half the bill for the remaining work if the church could pay that amount.

“It was a stroke of luck,” said Schugraf, who says the donation is around $140,000.

His committee quickly circulated the work, and local groups, including the Knights of Columbus and St. Ninian’s Foundation, added to the rest.

He does not know the identity of the donor, but he has a message for them: “I would like to say thank you and come to see what you have done.”

Gallinger expects the saints to be completed this week. When the scaffolding comes down, people will finally be able to see Leduc’s saints and angels.

“We’ve wanted this for so long.”

Saint Cecilia was one of the first frescoes to be restored. Above, under the peeling paint, another covered mural can be seen. Michelle Gallinger hopes to return in the future to work on the hidden ceiling frescoes. (Carolyn Ray/CBC)

Although the main goal is completed, the walls of St. Ninian’s Church still hold many secrets.

Among other things, frescoes depicting the eye of God Leduc, the lamb of God and the Holy Spirit remain on the ceiling.

Some have been closed for so long that photographs of the originals do not exist. Nobody knows what they look like.

Gallinger dreams that the church will one day raise enough money for her to come back and find out about it.

