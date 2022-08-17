New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

The 28-year-old lone survivor of a lightning strike outside the White House in early August is now speaking out, saying she’s just “really appreciating every moment” and “You really don’t. You never know when it’s going to be your last.”

Amber Escudero-Contostathis made the comments to Fox 5 DC this week after the Aug. 4 lightning strike in Lafayette Park that killed James Mueller, 76, and Donna Mueller, 75 — a couple from Wisconsin — and Brooks Lambertson. A 29-year-old bank executive from Los Angeles.

“That’s what I get out of it. Really appreciating every moment, every interaction because you never really know when it’s going to be your last. And people always say, wow, it couldn’t be more true,” Escudero-Contostathis told the station. said

The survivor said she was on her way to a celebratory dinner on her birthday when she was struck by lightning.

Escudero-Kontostathis added that her doctor told her that she could not actually walk or talk because of the long periods of time without oxygen to her brain, according to Fox 5 DC.

Escudero-Contostathis, who suffered second-degree burns all over her body from the strike, recently met with people who came to her aid, including two traveling emergency room nurses and a Secret Service agent, the station also reported.

“There were a lot of tears and the most incredible people in the world as they literally ran to harm,” she told Fox 5 DC. “They didn’t know you know – I had no idea lightning, lightning, could travel through the ground. I thought if it hit a tree it would catch fire, you’d run.”

“I have to take time and slow things down when I’m not used to doing that normally, but with this experience, I just want to go full force and do it all and live big and hard every day,” Escudero-Kontostathis added.