London, Ontario police chief vows to catch ‘fly swatter’ targeting Twitch trans activist

The London, Ontario police chief has again spoken out over the controversial arrest of a transgender activist, saying she was the victim of spanking and vowing to find the person responsible for her attack.

Chief Steve Williams said a criminal investigation into the origin of emails sent to city officials on Aug. 5 was underway, prompting a “deliberate third party attempt to suspect” Clara Sorrenti.

Sorrenti, 28, is known as Keffals among her many fans on the Twitch video streaming platform.

“Because this investigation will be complex and potentially involve multiple jurisdictions, it will take some time,” Williams wrote in a statement Thursday night.

He confirmed that on August 5, the London Police Service received two calls to 911, the first of which said that Sorrenti had threatened to come to City Hall to shoot people.

“Shortly later, we received a second 911 call asking when the police would arrive,” the police chief wrote. “Threats of this kind are taken seriously by the police, as I believe the public expects.”

A few days earlier, Sorrenti had been contacted by the Toronto Police, who had also received similar calls. They determined that the activist and social media influencer had been slammed by someone calling the police with false information with the intent to provoke an arrest.

Sorrenti said that the police came to her house a week ago, arrested her at gunpoint and held her in custody for 11 hours.

The chief admitted that this alarmed Sorrenti when heavily armed officers entered her house. But he added that the officers didn’t break into her house — a tactic sometimes called “dynamic penetration” — and insists they knocked on the door.

London Police Chief Steve Williams says Sorrenti cooperated when police were at her home on August 5 but was arrested for making threats based on information the service had at the time. (Andrew Lupton/CBC News)

He said that Sorrenti cooperated but was arrested for making threats based on information the police had at the time.

Williams also responded to criticism that police were using Sorrenti’s birth name and gender at the time of her arrest, referred to by transgender people as a “dead name”. Sorrenti told CBC News that she hadn’t used that name and gender in over a decade.

“While I cannot confirm any conversations that may have taken place during Ms Sorrenti’s initial arrest, activity in our cells is being monitored using audio and video equipment. While she was in our cells, Ms. Sorrenti was never contacted by our police officers. Sorrenti by her dead name and gender,” Williams said.

The bags that held her belongings while she was in custody were tagged with her former name, which Williams said was on the system as a result of previous police reports.

Williams said he contacted Sorrenti to discuss the incident and let her know how she could file a complaint if she wanted to.

The leader’s statement is still untrue because he has not apologized to members of the LGBT community. – Christa Duvall, PFLAG London

Sorrenti did not respond to a CBC request for comment on this latest police statement.

In her online fundraising posts, she says she has enough money to move to a safe location, but is looking for a legal fund “to protect herself from current and future threats to my security.” She raised $86,000 in three days.

The attention to this case has led some members of the LGBTQ community in London to think about their interaction with the police.

“The chief’s statement is still untrue because he has not apologized to members of the LGBT community,” Krista Duvall, director of PFLAG London, said on Thursday.

“He mentioned that he was going to come up with a way to prevent this from happening in the future, but people are looking for something more specific.”

Deputy Chief of London Police Responds to LGBTQ+ Community About Dead Names Duration 1:46 London Police Deputy Chief Trish McIntyre said law enforcement is taking steps to update processes following the arrest of trans activist Clara Sorrenti.

CBC London has asked the City Police for details on its policies and training for officers who interact with the LGBT community. The spokesperson said the information would not be available until the CBC filed a freedom of information request, which it did.

The Toronto Police Department says its officers completed mandatory gender-diverse trans inclusion training last year, and it’s ongoing. The service also provided its LBTQ2 representative for the interview.