London, Ontario police chief to review police officer’s behavior when arresting trans activist at gunpoint

The London police chief said he would review how police treated a popular online transgender activist they arrested last week at gunpoint after someone made death threats against politicians in the southwestern Ontario city.

Clara Sorrenti, 28, known on Twitch as Keffals, says police officers armed with large firearms came to her apartment on August 5 and called her by her birth name, which she hadn’t used in a decade. Officers also called Sorrenti the wrong gender, which she said was an attempt to ridicule her or deprive her of “strength and dignity”.

“We acknowledge that this caused Ms Sorrenti grief and we will analyze the incident to understand how it could have happened,” chief executive Steve Williams said in a statement on Wednesday, a day after Sorrenti told his 42,000 followers on social media about his ordeal. .

“The London Police Service is committed to impartial policing and to the respectful and dignified treatment of all people.”

Williams was not available for an interview, but he interrupted his vacation to deal with an incident that has sparked outrage in the transgender community in Canada and the United States.

Sorrenti, known as Keffals on the online platform Twitch, says she was the victim of spanking. (Michelle Bot/CBC)

Sorrenti believes she was the victim of spanking, a form of harassment in which someone makes threatening phone calls, resulting in armed officers being sent to another person’s home or work.

“When something is reported, the police should take it seriously. They should investigate this,” said former London police chief Murray Faulkner, who now speaks about police matters. “This is one of those Catch-22 situations. If they didn’t go and something happened, my God.”

The head of the London Police Services Board, which oversees the agency, called the incident and the use of the wrong gender and first name “deeply disturbing”.

“Using a proper name speaks of the dignity and respect that the chief refers to in his statement,” said Chair Susan Toth, who is also a human rights lawyer. “It is very important that anyone who has any interaction with the police is treated with dignity and respect.”

The Toronto Police also participated

London police say they were contacted by city officials on August 5 about threats of violence and launched an investigation that resulted in Sorrenti’s arrest and the seizure of electronic devices. According to Sorrenti, the police held her in custody for 11 hours.

Five days later, on Wednesday, she was able to retrieve the electronics from the police station.

Sorrenti said that someone used her former name and address to send threats to members of the London City Council, as well as confess to the murder.

Toronto Police also became aware of emails sent to Toronto officials on July 31st. Sorrenti was contacted by Toronto officers and she said they chalked up the threats to the slam incident. The Toronto Police investigation remains open.

London Police Chief Steve Williams, announcing the review of officers’ conduct at Sorrenti’s arrest, said the service was “committed to impartial policing and to the respectful and dignified treatment of all people”. (Andrew Lupton/CBC News)

Sorrenti said her brother called the London police in March to warn them that she could be targeted by online trolls because of her high-profile social media presence.

On Twitch, where people can stream themselves while playing video games, Keffals talks about US anti-transgender legislation and transgender rights. Sorrenti switched when she was a teenager. She was recently featured in the Washington Post.

Williams said the cops are working closely with the LGBT2QSIA community in London.

“We recognize that despite our best efforts, sometimes we can fail and in those situations we learn, learn and do better.”