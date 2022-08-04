off
A security guard working at Chicago’s Lollapalooza music festival last weekend has been accused of making fake mass shooting threats to get him to leave work early.

Janya Williams, 18, sent an anonymous message to her supervisor via TextNow on Friday afternoon that said, “Mass shooting at Lollapalooza at 4 p.m. We have 150 targets.”

The supervisor quickly contacted his supervisor and the Chicago Police and FBI were notified.

When the supervisor told the team about the threat, Williams allegedly told the supervisor that her sister had seen a similar threat on Facebook.

Janya Williams, 18, is accused of making false terroristic threats to get out of work early.

(Cook County Sheriff’s Office)

After a supervisor asked Williams to send a screenshot of the threat, she is accused of creating an account under the name “Ben Scott” and posting the message “Mass shooting at Lollapalooza Grant Park at 6:00 p.m.” took a screenshot of the post and sent it to her supervisor, the plaintiffs allege.

The FBI, however, traced the TextNow message sent to Williams’ IP address and iCloud, prosecutors said.

Fans watch J-Hope during Day 4 of Lollapalooza at Grant Park on July 31, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois.

(Erica Goldring/WireImage)

She allegedly admitted to making the threats “because she wanted to leave work early,” prosecutors said, and was arrested for making a false threat of terrorism.

A general view of the crowd during Day 3 of Lollapalooza at Grant Park on July 30, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois.

(Scott Legato/Getty Images)

She was booked into the jail and is being held on $50,000 bail.

Lollapalooza ran Thursday through Sunday last weekend.

Williams is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.