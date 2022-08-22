Local health department clash drains hot tubs at some Ontario resorts

Co-owner Stephen Orr was already struggling to get his cottage resort in rural Ontario back afloat after the pandemic shutdown when it was hit again.

His local health department has ordered the resort to close all of its hot tubs because they don’t comply with provincial regulations—rules that he says have been ignored by local authorities for decades and not enforced in neighboring jurisdictions.

Orr operates the Buttermilk Falls Resort, which includes nine rental cottages and five jacuzzis. The hot tubs are located on the private decks of each cottage and are only used by guests renting that particular cottage.

But last month, the resort was forced to drain the baths after the Health Department of Haliburton County, Kawartha, Pine Ridge (HKPR) said they did not comply with provincial regulations. Requirements typical of large public pools with communal hot tubs include drowning protection, a landline telephone and showers.

“It’s kind of crazy,” Orr said. “[The tubs] unbelievably secure…why do they put a whole bunch of extra [safety measures] really don’t apply in this?”

CBC Toronto spoke to four resort owners who say they were stunned after the health department ordered them to close their hot tubs even though they have been operating as-is for several years and some for decades.

One of the private hot tubs at Buttermilk Falls. The rules referenced by the Health Department of Haliburton County, Kawartha, Pine Ridge seem to have been disobeyed for years and are being ignored in similar cases in neighboring jurisdictions. (Angelina King/CBC)

The owners say the rules can’t be followed, and the closure will not only affect their profits, but also hurt the economy of Haliburton County, about 200 kilometers northeast of Toronto.

“We really want to be part of the community and help the tourism part of the community, and we feel like we’re not doing that and we’re at a disadvantage,” said Harsha Manani, co-owner of Lakeview Motel. .

Rules are not new

The manager of the HKPR Health Unit’s environmental health department says provincial regulations have always applied to hot tubs at these resorts, but the health department only became aware of many of them recently after an order was issued to one of the facilities last fall.

“We learned about some of these other businesses from competitors pointing fingers at them,” said Bernard Mayer.

Since that first order, the unit has ordered the closure of hot tubs at two other sites and is investigating four others for non-compliance with the Health Protection and Promotion Act’s pool and community spa regulations.

WATCH | Hot Water Resort Owners: Resort owners say small businesses ‘left in the lurch’ Duration 0:43 Harsha Manani says it was heartbreaking to disappoint guests after the hot tub closed.

Lakeview Motel has appealed its order to the Health Services Board of Appeal, alleging that the private hot tubs are not community spas because they are only available to guests staying in four specific rooms.

There are exceptions to the rules for properties with five apartments or less.

But the board of supervisors upheld the order on the grounds that the Lakeview Motel had a total of 14 “living units.”

Mayer says the number of people who use or have access to hot tubs is not an issue.

“[The regulation] depends on the number of rooms and suites in the property that are available for rent,” he said.

The Ontario Tourism Industry Association says the HKPR health department is the only one it is aware of that enforces public pool and spa rules in this way.

The Simcoe-Muskoka District Health Department, which regulates another nearby, touristy part of the province’s cottage community, says it does not enforce regulations on private spas in rental units that are for occupant-only use.

Rob Berthelot of Sandy Lane Resort says guests canceled after learning the hot tubs weren’t available. (Greg Bruce/CBC)

Resorts estimate 25% drop in revenue

Manani’s baths remained closed, which she said resulted in a 25 percent drop in revenue.

“We were completely stunned…because the hot tubs had been in use for a good 20 years before we owned them without any problems,” she said.

Orr says he’s losing about $1,000 a week by giving discounts to guests who book a hot tub cottage and estimates the resort will lose a quarter of its annual revenue if it can’t reopen the hot tub this fall.

“At this level, we are probably not paying off the mortgage, and at this level, we are probably closing the entire resort,” he said.

Other operators, such as Rob Berthelot, who owns the Sandy Lane Resort, have already forced guests to cancel their booking after they learned the hot tubs were no longer available.

Last month, this closure notice was sent to Buttermilk Falls. (Presented by Stephen Orr)

“It’s frustrating because it came out of left field,” he said. “I have enough other issues to cope with the loss of almost half a million dollars in income over the past two years due to COVID.”

The health department “sympathizes”

Mayer says the health service is sympathetic to the resorts and therefore has not imposed any fines on them.

“We try to work with them where we can,” he said. “Usually for any one of them, we could file 12 charges that could add up to over $3,000.”

The order issued against Buttermilk Falls Resort lists more than 30 violations, including the absence of a shower, a dedicated landline phone for emergency use, a floating projectile with a rope for emergency use, a backboard, and a timekeeping device that requires, to get users out of the hot tub. to reset it.

Adding only phone lines would be “prohibitively expensive,” Orr said, and would require the hot tub to be removed.

Despite Oakview Lodge and Marina renting out one six-bedroom cottage to one group at a time, health inspectors still close the indoor hot tub.

Greg Hebert, co-owner of Oakview Lodge and Marina, hopes resort owners and the local health department can come up with a common sense solution. (Greg Bruce/CBC)

Co-owner Greg Hebert was told he could remove two beds from the cottage to reduce the number of “units” to less than six, or remove the tub.

“Hopefully there has to be some common sense and somewhere in between,” he said.

The resort’s owners say they are happy to follow the sensible rules and would like to work with the provincial government to amend them, but so far they have not been successful.

CBC Toronto asked the Ontario Department of Health to clarify the purpose of the rules and whether the province would consider amending them, but the Department chose not to answer those questions.

Instead, in a statement, the spokesman said the ministry could not comment on the case because local health authorities were responsible for enforcing regulations and inspections.

Manani says small family businesses like hers remain in trouble.

“What should we do? What can we do?”