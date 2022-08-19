New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

As 2024 hopefuls descend on the Iowa State Fair, the state’s top GOP leader tells Fox News Digital that the state is uniquely positioned to help elect presidential candidates because of America’s “petty politics” style, and that President Biden’s failure will give Republicans a win. The upcoming midterms.

Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., Sen. Tom Cotton R-Ark., Sen. Tim Scott, RS.C., former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, and former Vice President Mike Pence are some of the potential 2024 contenders who have stopped in Iowa in recent months.

“I’ve been meeting and interviewing these individuals and having events with these individuals for a year now,” Iowa GOP Chairman Jeff Kaufman told Fox News Digital Friday.

“We just had Tim Scott from South Carolina. He really connected with the audience, the Iowa GOP members. [Former U.S. Ambassador to the UN] Nikki Haley recently arrived in Dubuque. A crowd gathered to listen to her every word. Rick Scott has been here twice. Tom Cotton has probably been here the most and he’s been criss-crossed, I don’t know, [about] A quarter of the state. Mike Pompeo is getting a really good response. Former Vice President [Pence] is here again…and he will be back again, I know, in the not too distant future,” Kaufman explained.

Ted Cruz made a stop in Iowa Thursday to support Chuck Grassley’s Senate re-election bid.

The Iowa State Fair is a major attraction for presidential hopefuls. Maryland Governor Larry Hogan visited the fair earlier this week. Sen. Pence Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, is slotted to tour the fair Friday, as he stops by popular tents and talks to constituents.

Iowa Republican Party co-chair Linda Upmeyer, who was the first woman to be elected speaker of the state House, said the Iowa State Fair 2024 is unique due to the fact that it attracts potential candidates.

“I think one of the unique things about Iowa is the many candidates, and obviously the presidential candidates. When people get closer to those elections and caucuses, we get a lot of candidates and really spend a lot of time with them . . . they get on a soapbox, they talk,” the deputy mayor said. said

She said that although Rick Scott, Tom Cotton, Mike Pompeo and others have visited Iowa recently, she tries not to read too much into their motives for visiting the state.

“I think it’s important for the entire country that Iowa maintains first place in the nation,” the deputy mayor said, referring to the state’s position as the first primary caucus, which could change.

“We Iowans, I mean, have really, really uniquely high expectations for each candidate. It’s a state with the size and geography that you can do great retail politics. So everyone expects that they’ll have a chance to actually see their candidate in the eye, shake their hand, Ask them questions,” explained the deputy mayor.

Iowa Democratic Party Chairman Ross Wilburn said Iowan Republican leaders have out-of-state influence.

“While Kim Reynolds and Chuck Grassley take their orders from Washington insiders, Iowa Democrats are committed to putting the people above politics and listening to the concerns of our neighbors in every corner of our state,” he said, referring to the state’s governors and superiors. Member of the Senate

“Kim Reynolds and Chuck Grassley support a national abortion ban without exception and want to divert public dollars from our world-class public schools to unaccountable, out-of-state corporations.

“Their agenda may not be higher than what Iowans want — and Iowa Republicans know it. That’s why they’re doing everything they can to muddy the waters. But Iowans won’t be fooled by their lies and misinformation.”

The chairman of the Democratic National Committee (DNC) held a press call to coincide with Pence’s arrival at the fairgrounds on Friday morning and criticized his strong pro-life stance.

“Mike Pence is trying to run away from his record as Trump’s MAGA wingman and is hitting the streets in Iowa to promote his deeply anti-choice agenda,” DNC spokesman Ammar Moussa said. “We can count on Mike Pence to make his plan to ban abortion in every state a new litmus test for Republicans — and we’ll be here to hold him accountable every day.”

When asked about the abortion issue affecting the polls, the deputy mayor told Fox News Digital that people are misinterpreting the Supreme Court’s decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Institute, which overturned the landmark abortion case Roe v. Wade.

“What the Supreme Court has said is that decisions should be made in the states. So we have a fair chance for a lot of debate and discussion because the decisions are made in the states. Instead, it seems like people have gone into their corners and decided what that means. So I think, you know, , to see who benefits, who, who loses,” she said.

Kaufman said the momentum for the GOP heading into the midterms is unprecedented as Iowans reject Biden’s policies.

“Iowans are overwhelmingly rejecting Biden. I mean, the independents who are rejecting Biden, the Democrats are rejecting Biden. So the question isn’t really about Biden, but whether Biden’s refusal will affect other Democrats. I mean, that’s really the question here,” Kaufman said.

The president said he doesn’t need to try “too hard” to tie Democratic candidates to Biden, which he says would help the party.

As for the top issues for voters, Kaufman cites inflation and energy as “hands down” the top two.

“Like the issues, there’s a bunch of sub-issues. Absolutely, positively: inflation and energy costs,” Kaufman said.