Local businesses expect TIFF sales to grow, but not as high as in pre-pandemic years.

In pre-pandemic times, restaurant owner Junior Sritaran started preparing for the Toronto International Film Festival six months in advance.

Additional food will be ordered, the patio will be rebuilt to accommodate more guests, and additional staff will be hired and trained to ensure Fox on John in downtown Toronto can stay open 24/7 for the expected influx of customers.

“Those 10 days in September were our busiest 10 days in a row,” said Sritaran, president of restaurant owner Reign Company. “Everyone would prepare maybe twice, if not 2 1/2 times what we usually get… It’s like selling a whole month in 10 days.”

His expectations have dwindled this year. He won’t keep a restaurant north of the bustling epicenter of the King Street West festival open 24 hours a day. But he predicts a semblance of pre-pandemic demand that has not been seen for the past two years.

The return this year of the typical TIFF glitz and glamour, will give restaurants, hotels and brands a chance to increase footfall, increase sales and even lure in celebrities who can instantly propel a company to success with a single view or PSA. Mass media place in their place or with their product.

The stakes have never been higher for small businesses accustomed to the benefits of TIFF’s golden touch.

Most of them are still working to make up for the more than two year loss of sales and orders caused by the pandemic.

In 2020, TIFF was held primarily online and in drive-in cinemas. Last year, fans were not invited to the red carpet and masking protocols were in place for several in-person screenings. Fewer stars and media went to Canada, resulting in disappointing TIFF results for local companies.

But this year, TIFF parties are packing calendars again. Some 1,400 members of the media and 3,500 industry participants – a number corresponding to pre-pandemic years – are expected to gather for the event, which will be held in six theaters from Thursday to September 18.

From left to right: Viola Davis, Steven Spielberg, Oprah Winfrey, Taylor Swift and Harry Styles. All of them are included in the list of expected guests of the Toronto International Film Festival this year. (Mario Anzuoni/Reuters, Fraser Harrison/Getty Images, Christopher Polk/Getty Images, Eduardo Muñoz/Reuters, Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Julie Kwiechinsky, director of the Canadian Federation of Independent Businesses for the Province of Ontario, believes that TIFF can also attract local residents.

“After two years of COVID hibernation, some people haven’t gone outside yet, so we hope, especially with the added attraction of TIFF movie stars, that it can get people out.”

They will spend even more time at King Street West because TIFF will add the Royal Alexandra Theater and move two cinemas away from the street to make the festival more walkable.

Since the Ryerson Theater and the Elgin and Winter Garden Theater will not be screening films in TIFF this year, business in the area could be affected, Kwiechinsky said, adding that many are still suffering from the pandemic.

A June CFIB survey of 2,533 small businesses found that 55% in Ontario are making less than usual, and 81% have not recovered from the stress of the pandemic, she said. A similar survey in January found that about 62% still have COVID-19-related debt, which for Ontario’s average small business is $160,000.

Some popular TIFF hangouts didn’t even survive the pandemic. The family restaurant Reitman Montecito, which was located behind the TIFF Bell Lightbox, and Calii Love’s King Street West, which previously housed the Deadline photography studio visited by George Clooney and Nicole Kidman, have disappeared. The Italian grill bar Kit Kat opposite the lightbox also closed its doors.

However, it is difficult to calculate how much business local companies and the city have lost over the past two years.

Most recently, TIFF and research firm TNS Canada Ltd. studied the financial impact of the festival in 2013. They found that the event generated at least $189 million in annual economic activity for Toronto businesses.

Those numbers have likely increased as the festival has grown over the last decade and has begun to close the King Street West strip on TIFF’s opening weekend for stargazing and corporate promotions.

SoHo Hotel and Residences, a short walk from King Street, didn’t have the typical hustle and bustle of the last two TIFFs, but general manager David Kelly predicted that at least 80 percent of business would return for this festival.

“Time will tell” with the last 20 percent, he said. “Everyone has become so cautious.”

In 2019, Soho hosted 18 film distributors who booked rooms and turned them into meeting rooms. This year he has 19 distribution orders.

Natasha Koifman’s team at public relations firm NKPR found that hotels were booked by early August and competition for service providers serving sides was also high as pandemic-induced labor shortages continue to plague the hospitality industry.

“We hire staffing agencies for many of the events we host and had to book them months in advance,” she said.

“This year’s festival is very different…because in terms of manpower it’s hard to find (staff) and the costs are higher.”

The noisy IT Lounge gift set and Coifman’s portrait studio, which have attracted patrons Colin Firth, Dev Patel and Natalie Portman in the past, are back this year. Her team’s calendar also includes the TIFF Artists for Peace and Justice gala, as well as Hello Canada and Hollywood North Party Toronto Life.

Also returning to public events this year are the TIFF Tribute Awards at the Fairmont Royal York Hotel and the film’s annual Twitter Canada Party. This year, the social media giant will be presenting the film The Queen, starring Viola Davis and John Boyega, at the Mademoiselle Raw Bar and Grill on King Street West.

Venues that accept local brands and are featured in these lounges and parties find this a lucrative experience because one photo of a celebrity in their home or with their merchandise can spur bookings or lead to a sale of a product.

“They carry over to the rest of the year and into next year,” Koifman said.

But Kwiechinsky warned that the return of the TIFF format is not a panacea for business in Toronto’s entertainment district.

“We are very confident that this will generate a lot of income for small businesses, but that’s not all,” she said.

“You can’t expect that with one click of a finger, one good summer, one good festival, businesses will magically return to normal income.”