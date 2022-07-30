type here...
CANADA Local association in Quebec stops funding Hockey Canada after...
CANADA

Local association in Quebec stops funding Hockey Canada after scandal

By printveela editor

-

6
0
- Advertisment -


The Granby Hockey Association is urging others in Quebec to block funding for Hockey Canada after it was revealed the organization was paying millions in compensation for sexual assault. (@HockeyCanada/Twitter)

The local Quebec Hockey Association says it will no longer send funds to Hockey Canada and is calling on other associations to cut ties with the beleaguered organization as well.

The Granby Minor Hockey Association announced the decision after parent and coach François Lemay called for the decision to freeze funds and others to follow suit.

The national federation is under scrutiny after revelation he quietly settled a lawsuit by a woman alleging she was assaulted by eight players after a gala event in London, Ontario four years ago.

“Parents’ money will not go to Hockey Canada until action is taken. It’s a matter of respect and a message to our boys and girls,” Lemay told Radio-Canada.

A meeting between the local associations and the Quebec Hockey Club is expected to take place on Wednesday.

Hockey Canada executives told a House of Commons committee on Wednesday that the company has paid $8.9 million in sexual harassment compensation to 21 complainants since 1989.

Nine of those lawsuits came from the “National Equity Fund,” Hockey Canada’s chief financial officer, Brian Cairo, told the committee, largely from membership dues.

  • Hockey Canada says it will no longer use its reserve fund to settle sexual harassment claims
  • Hockey Canada has paid $8.9 million in compensation for sexual harassment since 1989.

Their contribution was about $25 per player.

“Counterproductive”

Remy Meunier, general manager of Hockey Estrie, has mixed feelings about pushing for a massive funding cut. A boycott could deprive players of services and funding coming from the national level.

“This needs to be done together. We are in a very uncomfortable position,” Meunier told Radio-Canada.

A man stands in front of a hockey rink.

Jocelyn Thiebaud, CEO of Hockey Quebec, says cutting funding so close to the new season could be a headache. (Radio Canada)

The provincial organization shared the same concerns.

Insurance, player registration and certification of coaches and officials are guaranteed by these financial commitments, said Jocelyn Thiebaud, CEO of Hockey Quebec.

“Honestly, a few days, a few weeks before the start of the season, I don’t understand how this would be possible,” said Thibaut.

Thibault said that with the new season just around the corner, breaking those ties could be a headache, but added that he understands the parent’s discomfort.

Previous articleBe the Abortion Doula in Post-Caviar World
Next articleCommunity Shield Guardiola backs ‘strong’ Haaland despite misses

Latest news

FOOTBALLprintveela editor - 0

Barney Ronay Holland’s difficult debut shows City must be patient

OK: It may take some time. Just talk among yourselves. For Erling Haaland, this was the...
Read more
TOP STORIESprintveela editor - 0

Prince Charles Charitable Foundation Receives Millions from Osama Bin Laden’s Family

LONDON — Prince Charles, heir to the British throne, faced a new scrutiny of his charities' funding on...
Read more
US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

Former Iowa prison employee accused of having sex with inmate

off Video Fox News Flash July 30 Top Stories Here are the...
Read more
Politicsprintveela editor - 0

Biden shares video after testing positive for Covid-19 again: ‘I’m fine’

closer Video Fox News Flashes Top Headlines on July 30 Here are...
Read more
- Advertisement -
Entertainmentprintveela editor - 0

Prince Charles Received One Million Pounds From Osama Bin Laden’s Family: Report

closer Video Fox News Flash Top Entertainment and Celebrity Highlights Here....
Read more
Sportsprintveela editor - 0

Falcons end practice early after brawl, Jalen Dalton asked to leave: reports

closer Video Here are the top headlines from Fox News Flash....
Read more

Must read

- Advertisement -

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

CANADA

Wildfire southwest of Penticton jumped over road, property evacuated

The Keremeos Creek wildfire is shown in an...
printveela editor - 0
Read more
CANADA

Caribbean Carnival Parade returns to Toronto

Event organizers expect 10,000 masquerades to take part...
printveela editor - 0
Read more
CANADA

The Canadian women’s baseball team honors the late longtime player during the Friendship Series against the United States.

Members of the Canadian women's national baseball team...
printveela editor - 0
Read more
CANADA

It’s time for Canada to apologize for slavery, says NA senator

Emancipation Day marks the abolition of slavery in...
printveela editor - 0
Read more

Editor Picks

Must Read

Hot Topics

About Us

Printveela news is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

Contact us: contact@printveela.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Printveela News