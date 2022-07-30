Local association in Quebec stops funding Hockey Canada after scandal

The local Quebec Hockey Association says it will no longer send funds to Hockey Canada and is calling on other associations to cut ties with the beleaguered organization as well.

The Granby Minor Hockey Association announced the decision after parent and coach François Lemay called for the decision to freeze funds and others to follow suit.

The national federation is under scrutiny after revelation he quietly settled a lawsuit by a woman alleging she was assaulted by eight players after a gala event in London, Ontario four years ago.

“Parents’ money will not go to Hockey Canada until action is taken. It’s a matter of respect and a message to our boys and girls,” Lemay told Radio-Canada.

A meeting between the local associations and the Quebec Hockey Club is expected to take place on Wednesday.

Hockey Canada executives told a House of Commons committee on Wednesday that the company has paid $8.9 million in sexual harassment compensation to 21 complainants since 1989.

Nine of those lawsuits came from the “National Equity Fund,” Hockey Canada’s chief financial officer, Brian Cairo, told the committee, largely from membership dues.

Their contribution was about $25 per player.

“Counterproductive”

Remy Meunier, general manager of Hockey Estrie, has mixed feelings about pushing for a massive funding cut. A boycott could deprive players of services and funding coming from the national level.

“This needs to be done together. We are in a very uncomfortable position,” Meunier told Radio-Canada.

Jocelyn Thiebaud, CEO of Hockey Quebec, says cutting funding so close to the new season could be a headache. (Radio Canada)

The provincial organization shared the same concerns.

Insurance, player registration and certification of coaches and officials are guaranteed by these financial commitments, said Jocelyn Thiebaud, CEO of Hockey Quebec.

“Honestly, a few days, a few weeks before the start of the season, I don’t understand how this would be possible,” said Thibaut.

Thibault said that with the new season just around the corner, breaking those ties could be a headache, but added that he understands the parent’s discomfort.