Hundreds of people gathered at a Memphis church before dawn Friday morning for a moment of silence in honor of Eliza Fletcher, a local teacher and mother of two who was abducted on her morning jog a week ago.

“We’re here today just to run in honor of Lisa and also to show that women in this city have the right to run at 4 a.m. or 10 p.m. or any time of day,” Heinemann told the crowd before organizer Daniels kicked things off at 4:20 a.m. CT. “And there’s no need to completely cover your body when you’re running. There should be no excuse.”

Last week, Fletcher was kidnapped and killed during a morning jog. The suspect, Cleotha Henderson, is being held without bail and could face the death penalty if convicted.

“We came out today to honor Liza and finish her run,” Heinemann told the audience.

By 3:45 a.m., a group of approximately 200 people had gathered outside the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception on Central Avenue, 4 miles down the road from where Fletcher was kidnapped. The crowd swelled to about 1,000 before the run began just after 4:20 a.m

Another 1,000 or so gathered at the same time at the other end of the four-mile route.

Amid a crowd of fellow runners, two women worried about their safety were talking about teaming up for a buddy system. The police blocked many roads and stopped the traffic.

Doug Christopherson told Fox News Digital that he was down to support his wife, who took part in the run while on the church steps.

“It started as a movement a few days ago, with two girls on Facebook, I believe, and the word got out,” he said. “They were expecting maybe a couple hundred people to come out and run, and word of mouth…it looked like maybe 700, 800 people, maybe a little more. And that’s fantastic.”

When his wife, a regular runner, said she wanted to go, he said he offered to drive from their home in Germantown.

“We all want to go out and live our lives, and you have to be aware of your surroundings,” he said. “I’m sure Eliza was the best for her too. [But] Bad things are going to happen — and you can’t let that dictate what you do and don’t do.”

A group of cyclists entered, cheering on the assembled runners. They appeared in support of the runners.

Many of them are friends of Fletcher’s husband, Richie, who was an avid cyclist and participated in the annual Ride 2 Rosemary trip from Memphis to Rosemary Beach, Florida, one of the riders, who gave his name as William, told Fox News Digital. .

“It’s a five-day, 500-mile bike ride from here to Rosemary Beach to support women’s cancer research,” he said. “Richie was a part of it. That’s how I got to know him.”

Volunteers handed out yellow safety vests to the cyclists, who were expected to back the runners at the edge of the route.

Organizers of the “Let’s Finish Liza Run” asked several participants to refrain from speaking to the media, most of whom asked to remain anonymous, including one woman who said she came out in solidarity with the Fletcher family because her own daughter was killed in Memphis. was

She held a sign that read, “Because she can’t” — made by her daughter’s high school friend.

“This is not a memorial run,” Heinemann wrote in a Facebook post. “It’s about finishing the run that Liza was able to do.”

Before the run, Heinemann and another woman gave remarks and asked attendees to observe a moment of silence for Liza Fletcher.

“I know you need it; I know Memphis needs it; I know we’re strong together; I know none of us is alone, and this morning we’re sad, start your clocks,” said one of them.

She added, “Turn on your lights; take your GPS; take your friend; if you don’t bring one, make one; respect our course marshals, the residents along the way. And for God’s sake, if you see a law enforcement officer, thank them.” “

The run ended before sunrise, with many participants running a total of eight miles, down the course and back to the starting point. They filed into Memphis in groups, ready to start a new day.

Fletcher, 34, will be laid to rest Saturday, Sept. 10, at Second Presbyterian Church in Memphis.