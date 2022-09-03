New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

As authorities search for missing teacher Lisa Fletcher, her Memphis community and the church she attends have issued urgent calls for prayers for her safety.

Fletcher, 34, went for his usual morning jog around 4:30 a.m. on Friday but did not return and has not been seen since. She is believed to have been kidnapped and several agencies, including the FBI, are searching for her.

“Urgent call to prayer,” Second Presbyterian Church wrote on Facebook. “Church family, as you may have seen on many newspapers, one of our members, Eliza (Liza) Fletcher, was abducted while jogging at 4:30 this morning. Please join us in praying for Liza’s safety and that she will be found soon.”

“Please also pray for her family,” added the church, adding that parishioners are welcome to pray in the church. “The sanctuary is open for prayers until noon today.”

The Hutchison School, a private college prep school from which Fletcher graduated in 2006, also encouraged community members and others to pray for her speedy return.

“To the Hutchison family, we ask that you please join us in praying for the safe return of Liza Welford Fletcher ’06. She was kidnapped this morning near the University of Memphis while jogging. She is a beloved alumna, and we pray for her safety and her For the family,” the school wrote.

Many responded to both posts with prayers and well wishes.

“Praying fervently to God to protect her and break the captor’s will so that she can escape safely and unharmed,” one account commented.

“Praying for her safe return,” said another.

Investigators say as the junior kindergarten teacher ran through a stretch of Central Avenue near the University of Memphis, she was “abducted and forced into a medium-sized, dark-colored SUV.”

Memphis police told Fox News Digital Friday evening that the husband and the couple’s two children are OK.

