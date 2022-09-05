Liz Truss to succeed Boris Johnson as UK prime minister

Share this article on Facebook.



Britain’s Conservative Party has chosen Foreign Secretary Liz Truss as the party’s new leader, confirming her as prime minister.

Truss’s selection was announced on Monday after a leadership election in London in which only 180,000 arrears-paying members of the Conservative Party were allowed to vote. The truce beat rival Rishi Sunak, the government’s former Treasury chief, by promising to increase defense spending and cut taxes, while refusing to say how he would address the cost of living crisis.

Truss got 81,326 votes against Sunak’s 60,399 votes.

Queen Elizabeth II is due to formally designate Truss as Britain’s prime minister on Tuesday. The ceremony will take place at the Queen’s Balmoral estate in Scotland, where the monarch is vacationing, instead of Buckingham Palace.

A two-month leadership contest has left Britain with a power vacuum at a time when consumers, workers and businesses are calling for government action to cushion the impact of rising food and energy prices. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has had no authority to make major policy decisions since July 7, when he announced his intention to resign.

With household energy bills rising 80 percent next month, the charity warns that one in three households will face a fuel shortage this winter, leaving millions to choose between eating and heating their homes. Will have to do The Bank of England has predicted inflation will hit a 42-year high of 13.3 per cent in October, threatening to push Britain into a prolonged recession.

“The new prime minister is facing a very difficult legacy,” said Tim Bell, a political analyst and professor at Queen Mary University of London.

Johnson was forced to resign after a series of ethical scandals, which peaked in July when dozens of cabinet ministers and lower-level officials resigned over allegations of sexual misconduct by a senior member of his government. had given

Under Britain’s parliamentary system of government, the centre-right Conservative Party was allowed to hold internal elections to select a new party leader and prime minister, without a wider electorate. A new general election is not required until December 2024.