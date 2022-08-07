New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., won’t promise to throw her weight behind Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis if he’s the GOP presidential nominee in 2024 because of his similarities to former President Donald Trump.

“I think Ron DeSantis has almost completely aligned himself with Donald Trump, and I think that’s very dangerous,” Cheney said during an interview at a House party last week, according to the New York Times.

Cheney, who faces an uphill battle to retain her seat in Congress in next week’s Wyoming primary, said she would have a “very hard time” supporting DeSantis in the general election, but also quashed talk that she would switch parties.

“I’m a Republican,” she said during the interview, although she argued that the party is “very sick” because it can’t be “saved” in the short term and is “driving itself into a hole and I think it’s going to take many cycles if it recovers.”

However, the Wyoming Republican has ostracized Cheney within her own party as she continues her crusade against Trump, with recent polls showing incumbent challenger Harriet Hageman by more than 20 points.

Her widely acclaimed defeat has led some to speculate that the daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney is making a bid for the White House, though she told party attendees that she is focused on her primary challenge and her work in January. 6 Committee.

The comments came as the former vice president was featured in an ad for his daughter that took aim at Trump, calling the former president a “coward” for lying to his supporters about the results of the 2020 election.

“In the 246-year history of our country, there has never been a person who has posed a greater threat to our republic. Donald Trump ,” the elder Cheney said in the ad. “He’s a coward. A real man does not lie to his supporters. He lost the election and lost big. I know it, he knows it, and I think most Republicans know it.”

For her part, Cheney said she’s still “working hard” to win the primary but admitted she’d be willing to lose her seat in Congress to continue battling the former president.

“I’m working hard to get every vote,” Cheney said in an interview on “Fox News Sunday.” “Given the choice between keeping my seat in the House of Representatives or ensuring the survival of our constitutional republic and the American people knowing the truth about Donald Trump, I will choose the Constitution and the truth every day of the week. And twice on Sunday.”