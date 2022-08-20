New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Representative from Wyoming. Liz Cheney says “large portions” of the Republican Party are “very sick” in an interview recounting her failed bid to stay in office.

Asked by ABC News what she said about the Republican Party, Cheney said it represented former President Donald Trump’s grip on the party.

“That said clearly [Trump’s] The hold is very strong in some parts of the Republican Party. My state of Wyoming is not necessarily a representative sample of the party,” Cheney said.

Wyoming is one of the reddest states in the union.

REP. Liz Cheney compares herself to Abraham Lincoln after stunning loss in Wyoming primary

Cheney continued, “I think that says two things. I think people continue to believe a lie. They continue to believe what he says, which is dangerous.”

Cheney has been the most prominent Republican critic of Trump since he left office. She used her seat on the House Select Committee on January 6 to focus on Trump’s efforts to sway the 2020 election.

Trump Flagged by Former Vice President Dick Cheney in Daughter’s Campaign Commercial

Harriet Hageman, a Trump-backed challenger, defeated Cheney by 37 points in Tuesday’s matchup.

“I think it also tells you that large parts of our party, including our party leadership, are very sick,” she noted.

If she decides to run for president in 2024, Cheney will need some of those voters, and she says she’s thinking about it.

Click here to get the Fox News app

McCarthy, the Republican leader, said earlier this week that he believes he will be the next speaker of the House.

“I believe so. We’ll win the majority and I’ll be speaker. Yes,” McCarthy said in an exclusive interview with Fox News on Monday, hinting at the possibility of the GOP regaining the House majority in the November midterm elections. .

However, Cheney felt that was not to be the case.

“I don’t believe he’s going to be Speaker of the House and I think that’s pretty clear.” she said.