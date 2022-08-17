Liz Cheney just lost her House seat, but her fight against Trump continues

Toggle caption J C. Hong/AP

Wyoming Republican Rep. Liz Cheney conceded defeat in the primary for her House seat on Tuesday after months of criticism of former President Donald Trump and his efforts to spoil the 2020 election.

“This primary election is over, but now the real work begins,” Cheney said, nodding to future political plans to take on Trump. Cheney noted that she had called rival Harriet Hageman to congratulate her.

Hageman, a Trump-endorsed attorney who was once a Cheney supporter, trailed the incumbent by a wide margin in early returns. In a state that delivered Donald Trump’s biggest win of 2020, Hegeman is on a glide path to win the seat outright against Democratic challenger Lynette Graybull in November.

It was an expected outcome for someone who went from being a party star and heir to a conservative family to political ostracism – at a time when Cheney had decided to cut ties with the former president after his role in inciting mobs to attack the US Capitol. 6.

Cheney addressed supporters in Jackson Hole, near her home, and vowed to do whatever she could to prevent Trump from returning to the White House.

“Our nation is spiraling back into crisis, chaos and violence,” Cheney said. “No American should support election denialists.”

Hageman argued that Cheney was out of state.

“With our vote today, Wyoming has put elites on notice: We will no longer tolerate representatives who do not represent us,” Hageman said in prepared remarks announcing the victory.

When Liz Cheney chose to run for re-election to her House seat in 2020 instead of running for the open Senate seat, some Republicans speculated that she was paving the way to become the House’s first female Republican speaker.

Cheney’s allies assert that she could have easily won re-election if she had done what most of her GOP colleagues in Congress have done — sided with Trump. Instead, Cheney made the race entirely about her decision to stand by the former president.

The Trump base is king in the GOP primaries

Roughly 70% of Wyoming voted for Trump, and Cheney’s rejection of him became a red line for many GOP voters who enthusiastically supported her.

Her final campaign ad zeroed in on her argument that Trump’s lies about the 2020 election were “disingenuous” and damaging to democracy.

Mary Martin, chairwoman of the Teton County Republican Party in Wyoming, has supported Cheney in the past, but Cheney’s communication with voters has changed since the break with the former president.

“I’ve heard personally from people who are really staunch supporters of Liz Cheney and have given her a lot of money in the past, that she’s insulted them,” Martin said, labeling her rhetoric to her constituents, “just her personal point of view. It alienates people and they Closed. She’s not the only person in Wyoming who supports the Constitution.”

Republican strategist Alice Stewart says Trump’s influence was the final factor in the race.

“Obviously, again, when we’re talking about the primary, the base is king, and right now, the base of the Republican Party supports Donald Trump,” she said.

Martin says the race has become personal for many: “In Wyoming, trust and loyalty are very high characteristics. And she has betrayed trust and she has betrayed. And she has taken a stand that some find arrogant and not acceptable. And So, it comes down to January 6th, I think.”

Hageman proudly endorsed Trump. He held a rally for her in Casper in May and labeled Cheney a “RINO” — Republican in Name Only.

While Hageman crisscrossed the state, Cheney held mostly smaller private campaign events, and her aides say security concerns forced a more limited public schedule. Cheney has been on the US Capitol Police detail for more than a year due to a constant stream of threats.

Cheney was one of only 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump after the attack on the Capitol on January 6, 2021. With her loss, only two of that group — California’s David Valladão and Washington State’s Dan Newhouse — will remain. ballot in November. Three others lost the primary round and four decided to retire.

Cheney’s Future: The January 6 Investigation and 2024

Cheney’s public statements have for some time shown her focus on the long game. In June, she outspokenly told fellow House GOP members still loyal to Trump during the primetime start of the House panel’s Jan. 6 public hearing.

“Tonight, I say this to my Republican colleagues who are defending the inevitable: There will come a day when Donald Trump is gone, but your humiliation will remain,” Cheney said.

The panel is still interviewing witnesses and planning more public hearings this fall. The report is scheduled to be released by the end of the year, and Cheney’s vice presidency will give her a national platform for a few more months.

Even before the primary voting, Cheney was showing signs of a potential 2024 presidential campaign. It is unclear whether she will remain a Republican or consider an independent bid.

In June, she traveled to the Ronald Reagan Library — a stop for GOP presidential hopefuls — and delivered a speech that many saw as the blueprint for a national campaign. It was a mix of Trump’s regular protests with her political biography. It outlined the conservative principles espoused by her father, former Vice President Dick Cheney: limited government, low taxes, and a strong national defense.

Cheney has also made gender a part of her criticism of current leaders. Many of the key witnesses in the Jan. 6 investigation were young women, such as Cassidy Hutchinson, a former aide to White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, whose dramatic testimony marked a turning point in the investigation, she said. “Nowadays, for the most part, men are running the world, and it’s not going well at all,” she told the library audience.

For her 2022 House race, Cheney raised $14 million, a record for any primary in Wyoming history, and spent half of it. The majority of donations have come from out of state, creating a network she can tap into in the future.

Stewart believes Cheney has a place in the GOP, even though she no longer has a seat in Congress. She thinks she could be part of an effort to expand the message beyond the Trump base.

“If she continues to get out there and engage in GOP circles and functions, and remind people of her voting record as a Republican and her support for liberties and policies that oppose grievances that unite the Republican Party, she has a way of being very relevant in the Republican Party,” Stewart said. said

Martin agreed that Cheney’s role in the Wyoming primary and the party going forward will be something people talk about for a while: “I know she’s going to go down in history, but I think we’ll have to wait and see what history says about Liz Cheney.” A little time to see what the story is.