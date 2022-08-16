Liz Cheney is facing a primary defeat in Wyoming. Here’s why

Toggle caption Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

Liz Cheney has cut a national profile because of her behavior toward former President Donald Trump on January 6.

The Wyoming Republican is one of two Republicans on the House Jan. 6 committee, of which she is the vice chair — and her voice is the most obvious fault line for the rebellion against Trump.

But on Tuesday, Cheney faces voters back home in Wyoming who will decide her future and whether they want to send her back to Congress.

And she seems to be in considerable trouble.

Cheney’s broadsides against Trump put her job in serious jeopardy, angering him and prompting him to endorse primary challenger Harriet Heijman.

Polls show Cheney low 20 points or more Her approval rating among state Republicans has declined.

In an effort to adapt, Cheney Trying to appeal to DemocratsThey encouraged her to vote across the board, even inviting the late Democratic President John F. Kennedy in a fundraising email.

This seems like a good idea on its face, but it’s probably unfortunate. There aren’t enough Democrats in Wyoming, the state that voted for Trump in the 2020 presidential election by a larger margin than any other state in the country.

It’s strange to see Cheney, the daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney, hailed as a folk hero among Democrats. The numbers bear it out: In the latest NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll, Cheney had a 60% favorability rating with Democrats.

But among Republicans, her favorability dropped to just 13%.

Looking at other surveys, it’s a similar story. A Quinnipiac poll, For example, it showed her approval with Republicans at 17%.

In Wyoming, A Survey found Cheney’s dislike 72% in Wyoming.

That’s bad news for a candidate trying to win a competitive primary.

Let’s look at the numbers. Broadly speaking, even if every Democrat, every member of the Constitution Party, every liberal, and every other unaffiliated registered voter in the state broke for Cheney, that would be the case. Let there be less than 200,000 votes In a state of just over 300,000 registered voters.

To put it more finely, if Cheney won every single non-Republican Wyoming voter, she would still lose by nearly 50 points (73%-27%) if she didn’t win the Republican vote.

Cheney will certainly win some Republican votes, but that’s a steep hill to begin with.

All of this points to a potentially rough night for Cheney, and if she loses, only two of the 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach her on Jan. 6 because of Trump’s behavior will win their primaries.

One of them, California’s David Valladão, is one of the most threatened Republicans in the country, as he won the district President Biden won by double digits in 2020.

That means when the next Congress begins, only one Republican Trump impeacher, Dan Newhouse of Washington, is likely to still be in office.