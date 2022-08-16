New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Wyoming voters head to the polls Tuesday to vote in the state’s primary election, and Republican Congresswoman Rep. Liz Cheney is looking to an unusual source of support in her GOP race: Democrats.

Although only members of a given party are allowed to vote in that party’s primary in Wyoming, the state allows same-day voter registration. This meant that people could switch parties on the day they voted, so former Democrats could become Republicans to vote for Cheney in the primary, her main challenger, Harriet Hageman.

“When Liz Cheney’s only hope is to appeal to Democrats to attack the Republican primary, you know she’s going to go to Nancy Pelosi,” Hageman campaign manager Carly Miller told Wyoming Public Media. “Wyoming is fed up with Cheney and it’s too late for any election maneuvers to save her.”

Cheney, who has served in the House since 2017, has drawn the ire of many fellow Republicans for her opposition to former President Donald Trump, including her prominent role as one of two Republicans on the House’s Jan. 6 committee. Trump himself endorsed Hageman in his bid to oust Cheney.

Trump and Sen. As prominent Republicans like Ted Cruz, R-Texas, look to alienate existing Republican voters from Cheney, the incumbent hopes to turn to newcomers to protect her. The voting information page on her campaign website includes a section with instructions on how people can change their party so they can vote for her.

The site states that a voter can register as a Republican up to 14 days before the primary date, when they request an absentee ballot, or at a polling site that day.

According to Wyoming Public Media, voter registration numbers have surged since January as a result of Cheney’s efforts, with Democrats losing nearly 7,000 voters and Republicans gaining more than 11,000.

Mike Sullivan, the former Democratic governor of Wyoming, counted himself among those who switched and voted in the Republican primary. He told the Star-Tribune that for him it was a “choice between courage, character and integrity or revenge, vindication and messy politics.”

It was not a decision he took lightly.

“I didn’t think that was the thing for a former Democratic governor to do — to register as a Republican,” he said.