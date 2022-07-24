New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., indicated Sunday that the committee will subpoena Ginny Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, on Jan. 6 if she does not voluntarily agree to testify.

“Ginny Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, has corresponded repeatedly with then-White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and Trump lawyer John Eastman, who is pushing this deranged theory,” CNN host Jake Tapper said Sunday. State of the Union.”

“She’s writing to them about efforts to manipulate the results of the 2020 election, not to mention her correspondence with Arizona lawmakers pushing fake voters,” Tapper added. “Is your committee considering talking to Ginny Thomas, despite her lawyer’s reluctance to cooperate?”

“We — the committee is engaged with her counsel. We certainly hope she will agree to come forward voluntarily. But the committee is fully prepared to consider a subpoena if she doesn’t,” Cheney responded. “I hope it doesn’t come to that. I hope she comes voluntarily. We’ve certainly talked to a lot of people who have been in the same situation in terms of the negotiations that you mentioned. So, it’s important that we talk to her. And as I said, I think she’ll agree to do that voluntarily. Hopefully. But if she’s not I’m sure we’ll think about a subpoena.”

Virginia “Ginny” Thomas, also a conservative activist, Jan. Asked to speak to the committee on 6, Biden’s presidential victory comes as Congress confirms Joe, after revealing conversations she had with Trump’s team and the day leading up to the riots in the US Capitol.

In June, Ginny Thomas reportedly told The Daily Caller that she couldn’t wait to speak with the committee and was eager to “dispel any misconceptions” regarding her communications with Meadows and Eastman.

But Thomas’ lawyer asked the committee for more information on why her testimony was needed, arguing it would serve to further “the baseless harassment she has been facing since January 6.” In a letter to the committee, Thomas’ attorney, Mark Pauletta, said she never said she had firsthand knowledge of election fraud and that she was “reciting information she heard from others.”

The lawyer also noted how Ginny Thomas’ testimony comes at a “particularly stressful time” as she and her husband have been subjected to death threats and other abuse in the wake of an unprecedented attack on conservative Supreme Court justices. their families.”