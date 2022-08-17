New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., who lost her primary election Tuesday night to a challenger endorsed by former President Trump, has what it takes to earn the GOP nomination if she runs for president, but strategists suspect she has dismissed the idea. Plans for 2024 could boost Trump’s chances of regaining the White House.

During an appearance on NBC’s “Today Show” Wednesday morning, Cheney said she would “do whatever it takes to keep Donald Trump out of the Oval Office,” insisting she was “thinking” about running for president and would make a decision. “In the coming months.”

Political strategists on both sides of the aisle disagree on how Cheney’s involvement will affect the 2024 presidential race if Trump formally declares his candidacy, telling Fox News Digital that she could almost certainly win. Nomination.

“Rep. Cheney could have won Wyoming if he had actually run for the people of Wyoming and not against DJT. The ‘opposition’ candidates would not have won,” said KSL News Radio and former Inside Sources host Boyd Matheson. Army. Chief-of-staff to Mike Lee, R-Utah. “If Cheney runs for president, she won’t be a factor if she continues to be a retard, a last war, a fight against DJT. Presidential politics is never about what is or what is. What’s next.”

“Rep. Cheney has proven that he can raise funds, although it will be interesting to see what moderate Democrats and independent donors do in the actual presidential race,” added Matheson.

Cheney, who has served in Congress since 2017, was one of 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach the former president after the January 6, 2021 events at the US Capitol. In her role as vice chair of the House’s Jan. 6 Select Committee investigating what happened that day, her message resonated with voters who have turned to support Trump.

Lauren Claffey Tomlinson, a Republican strategist and president of Claffey Communications, suggested that the messaging might resonate with some voters, but suggested that her chance of her party’s presidential nomination is “highly unlikely.”

“Liz Cheney running for president will provide a foil to former President Trump in a potential primary field that is not very interested in directly attacking Trump,” Tomlinson said. “The Republican Party has traditionally welcomed a broad range of primary candidates who demonstrate the diversity of thought and experience that resides in the party. She is highly unlikely to win the nomination, but she could bring important primary conversational issues to voters. Far from President Trump in 2020.

Tomlinson suggested that Trump is a “largely stable brand” and that the primary attacks he faces from Cheney won’t affect his election chances, as might newcomers to the arena.

“Normally you worry that primary attacks will hurt a candidate in a general election with voters, but Trump is a consistent brand with people at this point, so I don’t think it will hurt him in the same way. Lesser known candidates,” she said.

In contrast, Sarah Norman, a Democratic political strategist and senior digital adviser to Kamala Harris’ 2020 presidential campaign, said she believes Cheney has “shaken things up a bit.”

“Even though I think ultimately Trump or DeSantis will advance, there are liberals like me who are considering voting for her,” Norman said. “I think she can help heal our political divide and I would consider voting for her.”

On the day of the primary, voters in Wyoming also shared their thoughts with Fox News Digital about the possibility of Cheney running for president in 2024, with some saying they don’t want to see her in the White House and others saying they will support her.