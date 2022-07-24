Liz Chaney: The January 6 committee may introduce Ginny Thomas

Washington – Rep. Liz Chaney, Jan. 6 The committee’s vice chairman said the panel could subpoena Virginia “Ginny” Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, to testify.

“The committee has engaged with its counsel, we certainly hope that he will agree to come forward voluntarily, but the committee is fully prepared to consider a subpoena,” Cheney, R-Wyo., told CNN’s “State of the Union.” said Jack Tapper. ” on Sunday. “If she doesn’t, I hope it doesn’t get to her. I hope he will come willingly.”

Ginny Thomas, a conservative activist, allegedly corresponded with former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and former President Donald Trump’s attorney John Eastman about tampering with the results of the 2020 presidential election. She also attended Trump’s “Stop the Steel” rally on the morning of January 6, 2021.

Rap. Benny Thompson, D-Miss., the committee chairman, said in June that Thomas would be pursued for testimony.

Rap. Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., who is also a member of the committee, echoed Cheney’s statements on CBS News’ “Face the Nation” on Sunday.

“If she has relevant information or an investigation, we hope she will come forward voluntarily, but if she doesn’t we should give that serious consideration,” Schiff said of Thomas. “And, yes, I think that those who we decide have important enough information should be subpoenaed.”

Ginny Thomas and Jan. 6:What does Ginny Thomas, wife of a Supreme Court judge, have to do with January 6?

More witnesses: Trump cabinet, campaign members

Cheney told Tapper that the committee also has a number of upcoming interviews scheduled and that many potential witnesses were encouraged by the testimony of former Meadows aide Cassidy Hutchinson.

“We expect to talk to additional members of the (former) president’s cabinet. We expect to talk to additional members of his campaign. Certainly we’re very focused on the Secret Service and gathering additional information from him,” she said. .

The Secret Service recently came under scrutiny after the Department of Homeland Security’s inspector general opened an agency investigation into text messages that were deleted from January 5-6, 2021.

Trump’s January 6 video:Donald Trump didn’t want to use the word ‘peace’ in a tweet on January 6, witnesses say

Role of Mark Meadows:The big question for the Jan. 6 committee: Did Trump aide Mark Meadows help prevent – ​​or fuel – the coup?

Committee member Elaine Luria, D-Va., said Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press” that the panel had received new information from the agency.

“So, I think that’s something we’re still working on — taking this new information, putting it on top, putting it on top of what we’ve already presented,” Luria said. “So, I think there’s going to be some information that covers the entire period, but maybe more in-depth and maybe more conclusive about some things that we didn’t know as much about. I mean, there’s still a lot that we don’t fully understand yet. Don’t understand.”

What is the status of the DOJ investigation?

Cheney said the committee has not decided whether to make criminal referrals to the Justice Department, but the committee’s only other Republican member, Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., told ABC News’ “This Week” Jonathan Carlin that it appears likely the committee will present its evidence in June. There has been significantly more movement in the DOJ since its inception.

What’s next for the January 6 panel? Jan. 6 The committee has promised more hearings this fall. What we know (and don’t) about what happens next

“I certainly wonder what they were doing the last year and a half,” he said. “But I’m not going to complain. You never want to get into a position as a country — what you see in failed democracies — where every last administration is prosecuted.”

Kinzinger marked the difference between prosecuting the last administration for political revenge and “not prosecuting an administration that literally attempted a failed coup”.

“If there’s evidence that this has happened from a judicial perspective, if the prosecution has the ability to proceed and you don’t, you’ve basically set the framework for the future behavior of any president, and I don’t think a democracy can do that. Go,” he said.

“So, I certainly hope they’re moving forward. I certainly think there’s evidence of a crime. And I think it goes all the way back to Donald Trump,” Kinzinger added.

Luria said Attorney General Merrick Garland has plenty of evidence to proceed with a criminal investigation of the players who rebelled against the Capitol.

“I sure hope in hell they do a criminal investigation into Donald Trump at this point,” she said. “I don’t have direct knowledge of the status of their investigation, but what I can say is that the Justice Department is watching our hearing closely.”

Reach Chelsea Cox on Twitter at @therealco.