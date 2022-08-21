Liz Chaney on Ron DeSantis, Mike Pence on Jan. 6 panel and his own future testimony

Wyoming Republican Republican Rep. Liz Cheney said in a wide-ranging interview that aired Sunday that she has no regrets about how she ran her congressional campaign or denying false claims that she might have been re-elected.

“I think it was really clear, you know, from the beginning, from the moment I voted for impeachment, you know, there were going to be potential political consequences,” Cheney, the House vice chairman of the committee, told Jonathan Karl on ABC News on January 6. said “this week.”

Cheney said she was “sad about where my party is” and expressed disappointment that “too many people have failed the “great moral test” of preserving democracy.

Several Republican candidates who have tried to court former President Donald Trump’s base have either cast doubt or outright denied the outcome of the 2020 election.

Cheney said her focus moving forward is to defeat anyone who doesn’t believe in the outcome of the last presidential contest.

“I think they — we have election rejects who have been nominated for really important positions across the country. And I’m going to work against those people, I’m going to work to support their opponents; I think that’s very is important,” she said.

Here’s what else Cheney had to say on a possible presidential bid in 2024, Trump, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and more.

Cheney on 2024 White House bid

The morning after her loss in the Wyoming Republican primary to Trump-backed candidate Harriet Hagman, Cheney indicated she was considering a run for the White House in 2024.

Will he run as a Republican? It cannot be automated.

“I haven’t made any specific decisions or plans about it at this point,” she told ABC News, when asked if she would run under the GOP banner.

She would not speculate further on whether she would campaign as an independent.

Cheney, the daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney, a pillar in GOP politics for decades, told Carl that she will run to win, not just to send a message on what she believes.

“Look, you run for president because you believe you’d be the best — the best candidate, because you believe you’d be the best president of the United States,” she said. “And so, anything important and serious I take about doing any decision will be with the intention of winning and because I think I’ll be the best candidate.”

Cheney on the RNC’s reaction to his potential presidential bid

Cheney acknowledged that the Republican National Committee did not warmly welcome the possibility that he would run for the White House.

“I can understand why they don’t want me on the debate stage with Donald Trump,” she said. “I can understand why they wouldn’t want that, and I would imagine that Donald Trump wouldn’t be interested either.”

Cheney testifies before committee Jan. 6 on Mike Pence

Cheney may be leaving Congress but still serves as vice chair of the January 6 Committee, which has held a series of public hearings this summer.

She said the special panel is negotiating with legal counsel for former Vice President Mike Pence, who she says “played a critical role on January 6th.”

Pence said Wednesday that he would “consider” testifying before the panel if asked.

Cheney noted that while she had not seen those comments, “it appears to be similar to what her counsel is saying.”

She acknowledged that Pence has “concerns about executive privilege.” She said that while she respects this, “I also think that when the country is going through something as serious as this, everybody has the information that it’s an obligation to move forward. So I hope that’s it.” will.”

Will he testify when the committee resumes public hearings next month?

“Well, I hope he understands how important it is for the American people to know every aspect of the truth about what happened that day,” Cheney said.

Cheney on Kevin McCarthy

Asked if House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy should become the next speaker of the House, should Republicans take back the chamber in November’s midterm elections, Cheney didn’t mince words: “Well, my thoughts on Kevin McCarthy are very clear.”

Noting that the speaker was in the presidential line of succession, Cheney said that McCarthy was unfit for the role: “He is completely disloyal to the Constitution and shows a complete lack of understanding of the significance and importance of the role of the speaker. So I don’t believe he should be Speaker of the House.” “

Cheney on Ron DeSantis

Asked if he would oppose DeSantis’ potential presidential bid, Cheney placed the Florida governor in the camp of those who don’t support the 2020 outcome.

“I think DeSantis is somebody who, right now, is campaigning for the naysayers. And I think, you know, that’s something that I think people have really gotten pause about. You know. , either you fundamentally believe in and support our constitutional framework, or you don’t.”

Cheney on what’s next

The vice chairman of the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol and one of two Republicans is completing that task, a first for Cheney, she said.

She has also started a political organization to fight those who reject the results of the 2020 presidential election.

“I will be very focused on working to make sure that we do everything we can to avoid electing the electorate,” she said. “I think they — we’ve got election deniers who have been nominated for really important positions across the country. And I’m going to work against those people, I’m going to work to support their opponents; I think that’s so important. is.”

Cheney on her reaction to her reelection loss

Among them Cheney heard after her Tuesday loss to Hagman: President Joe Biden.

“We had a very — very good, conversation about the importance of putting country before partisanship,” Cheney said of Biden.

Cheney is among 10 Republicans who voted to impeach Trump

The Wyoming Republican was one of 10 people who voted to impeach Trump in his second trial in January 2021 after the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. She says she and her nine colleagues are forever bound together in the vote.

“We have differences of opinion – differences of opinion, between the 10 of us, about a whole range of issues – about other issues. But the fact is we all made the decisions we made and faced the consequences of those decisions. Bond, I would imagine. , forever.”