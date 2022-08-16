Liz Chaney of Wyoming, Sarah Palin of Alaska and Lisa Murkowski among the big names in the GOP primary.

Former President Donald Trump’s political revenge tour will stop in Wyoming on Tuesday to try to eliminate his biggest critic in the Republican Party.

Rap. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., faces a Trump-backed challenger who is widely projected to defeat the vice chairman of the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riots and Trump’s role in instigating them.

While some Republicans have stood up to Trump — 10 in the House voted for his second impeachment — none have taken them on as strongly as Cheney, who has said Republicans cannot be loyal to both Trump and the US Constitution.

Cheney’s race is the main event Tuesday, along with a special election in Alaska to replace the late GOP Rep. Don Young, who died earlier this year. Alaska voters will use ranked-choice voting to choose a member of Congress from a field of three.

And Alaska GOP Sen. Lisa Murkowski is also in the primary to hold her seat.

The news comes to you:Sign up for the OnPolitics newsletter here

Text with USA TODAY reporters:Election news straight to your phone from our top journalists

Three candidates emerged from a crowded field in the Alaska House race

Three candidates will be ranked by Alaska voters Tuesday in a special election for Republican Rep. Don Young’s seat.

The candidates — Democrat Mary Peltola and Republican Nick Begich and former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin — came out on top after being freed from an unprecedented 48-candidate, partisan primary held under the state’s new election law. The Anchorage Daily News reported.

– She reads

Money won’t help Cheney win the Wyoming primary

Many elections are won by the best-funded candidate, but money has shown no signs of helping Cheney.

As of June 30, Chaney had raised $11.3 million, and Hagman had raised $3.7 million. That’s $15 million in a state with about 280,000 registered voters. And yet, A July 15 poll from the Casper Star Tribune Cheney showed 22 points behind Hageman and one August 11 University of Wyoming Survey found that just over a quarter of GOP primary voters supported candidate Cheney.

In the most recent quarter, Cheney received 76% of his donations from large donors, and 73% from state residents and political action committees, or PACs, which are formed to raise money for a candidate or group of candidates.

Hagman is getting 40% of her donations from Cowboy State residents and PACs. Hagman also has more traction with smaller donors, who make up 43% of his donations, a sign of grassroots support.

– Erin Mansfield, Ella Lee

Who is Harriet Hagman, Cheney’s Trump-backed opponent?

Wyoming lawyer Harriet Hagman is the leading Republican challenger for Cheney’s congressional seat. She ran unsuccessfully for governor of Wyoming in 2018.

A former supporter of Cheney, after donating to her 2014 and 2016 congressional campaigns, Hagman ran unsuccessfully for governor of Wyoming in 2018 and sat on the Wyoming state Republican committee until Cheney announced her challenge.

The main difference between the two candidates is their relationship with Trump. Cheney was one of 10 Republicans who voted to impeach Trump over his alleged incitement of the riots, and she lost her position as head of the House GOP conference after refusing to back the former president’s false claims of election fraud. Hagman, on the other hand, has Trump’s support and has been vocal in his support.

– She reads

Default:Liz Cheney is up for re-election in Wyoming. What to know about her August primary

Cheney Vs. Trump

Wyoming Republican Rep. The long-awaited proxy battle between Liz Cheney and former President Donald Trump will play out Tuesday as Cheney faces Trump-backed lawyer Harriet Hagman for the state’s lone House seat.

Cheney — whose Jan. 6 leadership of a House committee and continued criticism of Trump landed her on the former president’s political hit list — is not expected to win the race. But she has made it clear that, no matter the outcome on Tuesday, it will not stop her mission to eliminate Donald Trump from American politics.

“I clearly put my oath of office above political calculations,” Cheney told USA Today. “What surprises me is that there are very few who do.”

— Ella Lee, Candy Woodall

Dick Cheney calls Trump ‘coward’ and ‘threat’ in Liz Cheney ad

WASHINGTON — Cutting a campaign ad for daughter and Republican lawmaker Liz Cheney, former Vice President Dick Cheney on Thursday called former President Donald Trump a threat to the country’s future.

“In the 246-year history of our country, no person has ever posed a greater threat to our republic than Donald Trump,” the former vice president said in an extraordinary attack on a former president of the same party.

— David Jackson

Read the rest here:Dick Cheney calls Trump ‘coward’ and ‘threat’ in Liz Cheney ad

When does voting close?

Only two states hold primaries on Tuesday: Wyoming and Alaska.

of Wyoming Voting will close at 9 pm ET, and of Alaska Voting will close at midnight ET.

— she reads