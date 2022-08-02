type here...
Politics

Liz Chaney backs Kevin Costner, adding ‘real men put country over party’

Rap. Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., tweeted her support from actor Kevin Costner, noting that “real men put country above party.”

Cheney, who has been in the news for her position on the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol attack and criticism of former President Donald Trump, tweeted a photo of Costner on Monday in a T-shirt that read “I am. For Liz Cheney.”

His opposition to the former president has cost him support in his party, including in his home state of Wyoming.

Cheney faces Trump-backed attorney Harriet Hagman in Wyoming’s Aug. 16 primary.

Cheney runs for re-election:Liz Cheney is up for re-election in Wyoming. What to know about her August primary

The state is conservative, so the winner of the primary will be seen as the likely winner of the general election.

Costner, who stars in the Paramount show “Yellowstone,” considers himself independent. In 2020, he said, “I’m voting for who I think is in the best interest of the country and how we fit in the world,” he said. Interview with Daily Beast.

He also endorsed Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg’s 2020 presidential campaign.

Liz Chaney and the January 6 Committee:Could Liz Cheney be re-elected after the January 6 hearing?

