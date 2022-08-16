New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

four times WNBA All-Star Liz Cambage She announced on Monday that she will be out of the league for an undisclosed period of time.

The announcement comes less than a month after he decided to terminate his contract with the Los Angeles Sparks.

Earlier No. 2 overall draft pick She acknowledged her sudden departure from the Sparks on July 26 in a social media post in which she said she hoped the league would “do their best to create a safe environment” for its players.

“Playing for the Sparks was a dream come true and I’m honored to have shared the court with such amazing women for as long as we did. Sorry for the sudden departure and wish it had ended on a different note,” Cambage said in his post.

Los Angeles Sparks and Liz Cambage are breaking up

“I have decided to step aside from the league for the time being and I hope the WNBA does their best to create safe environments and a strong support system for their players.”

Cambage said he would use the time away from the court to “focus on my healing and personal growth before clarifying past rumors.”

Cambage had previously made promises about his mental health, sitting out six years before returning and asking to be traded from the Tulsa Shack, who by then had moved to Dallas. Cambage played two seasons in Las Vegas before becoming a free agent and choosing Los Angeles.

Eric Holloman, Sparks’ managing partner, said at the time, “We support and share Liz Cambage’s decision to terminate her contract with the organization. “We want what’s best for Liz and have agreed to part ways amicably. The Sparks are excited about our core group and focused on our run toward a 2022 playoff berth.”

The Sparks lost eight of their last nine games and were eliminated from the playoffs for the second straight season.

Cambage, who plays internationally for Australia, made headlines after her earlier this summer He accused them of racial discrimination On the side of Nigeria’s national team members in the pre-Tokyo Olympics last year. She denied the allegations.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.