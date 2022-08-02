Living side by side, Ukrainian and Russian sailors are tested by war

Dmitry Deyneka, 24, a sailor from Kharkov, said he and four other Ukrainians on board tried not to respond to the comments of the Russian captain and chief officer on his ship in order to avoid retaliation. But a few weeks after his grandmother’s house was bombed, he made his point to a pro-Russian captain in Crimea. The captain responded aggressively, stating that Ukraine was full of Nazis and the Russians had to save it.

Dmitry Deineka and other Ukrainian sailors wrote a letter to their shipowner demanding that the pro-Russian captain be replaced. Credit… Dmytro Deineka

The Ukrainians on board wrote a letter to the Dutch shipowner with a request to remove the captain. “The letter contained information about our feelings on board, what the captain told us, about our emotional state and that we cannot work in such conditions,” Mr. Deineka said. Within a few weeks, the company replaced the captain with another Russian captain who sympathized with the Ukrainian sailors and the stress they were under when worrying about their families at home.

Many young Ukrainians from the country’s port cities, Odessa or Mariupol, chose sailing because it offered a stable salary. Now a small percentage of the 45,000 Ukrainians who are at sea are trying to return to Ukraine to fight, but most want to stay on board, Oleg Grigoriuk, chairman of the Trade Union of Maritime Transport Workers of Ukraine, said. According to him, there were cases when Ukrainian sailors on ships that stopped in Russian ports were summoned for interrogations and searches. According to him, recently, when ships stop in Russian ports, Ukrainian sailors disembark in nearby ports outside of Russia, and they are picked up after the stop.

Mr Grigoriuk said last month’s rocket attacks on Odessa, which came less than a day after an agreement was signed to secure the transit of 20 million tons of grain stuck in blockaded Ukrainian ports on the Black Sea, heightened his concerns about the safety of port workers. and sailors who are paid twice as much for every day they work in a war zone.

It was a risk some were willing to take when money was tight at home. At present, those sailors are at sea who left before the start of the war and have not left the country since then. Others, who were between contracts when the war broke out and could not leave due to government restrictions preventing men between the ages of 18 and 60 from leaving the country, said in interviews that their savings were dwindling and that they had reduced their spending on cigarettes and food. .